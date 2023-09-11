Sadio Mane jokingly pushes Cristiano Ronaldo to step forward and coach Al-Nassr from bench during game, video goes viral 

A video of Sadio Mane pushing Cristiano Ronaldo to go to the dugout and try coaching Al-Nassr has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place during one of Al-Alamy's recent games. Ronaldo, after being substituted, tried passing on some instructions from the sidelines to his teammates.

Mane tried to further push him to move forward and begin coaching. The duo shared a lighthearted moment as Ronaldo continued giving his instructions. Mane even joined him at the end, which can be seen in the video below:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane has formed a good on-field bond since the Senegalese's move to Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window. Ronaldo has been in great for so far this season as he has already scored 12 goals and has provided four assists in 10 matches for the Saudi Pro League giants.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has so far scored five goals in six matches for the Riyadh-base club. Luis Castro's side won the Arab Cup of Champions earlier in the season and both played a crucial role. Courtesy of their form, Al-Nassr are currently riding a three game winning streak in the SPL.

Sadio Mane spoke about playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. He is a veteran attacker in world football at the monent and finished second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or standings.

Speaking about his decision to pursue this chapter of his career in Saudi Arabia, the Senegalese said (via French Football Weekly):

“Honestly, I’m happy to play alongside him."

He added:

"My family encouraged me to come to Saudi Arabia, especially since it is a Muslim country. My mother was very happy, she insisted that I choose Al-Nassr."

Mane and Ronaldo make Al-Nassr a fearsome opposition for any team to face. Whether they can lead the team to win the SPL this season this season remains to be seen.