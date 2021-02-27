Sadio Mane names his favourite teammate at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has heaped praise on Roberto Firmino and has admitted that the Brazilian is his favourite teammate.

The Reds have not been as good as they were last season. Injuries, coupled with poor form, have played a role in what has been an inconsistent campaign for the club.

Liverpool’s attack has looked toothless this season, as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have not matched Mohamed Salah’s form in front of goal.

Sadio Mane praises Roberto Firmino despite his inconsistent form for Liverpool this season

Firmino is often the player who stitches the Liverpool attack together. His selfless passing and vision is one of the key ingredients for explosive attacks.

With Salah and Mane playing as the inside forwards, Firmino’s role is to drop deep and find the duo as they make runs into the box.

Mane recently opened up on Firmino’s ability and how he doesn’t get enough praise. He also said that the Brazilian is his favourite teammate at Liverpool:

“He [Firmino] deserves more credit than me and Mo [Salah] for sure. He's always seeing [opportunities for] goals, but I think without Bobby I don’t see myself or Mo scoring as many goals as we do, to be honest. Because he makes everything easier for us."

He added:

"I just love him. And as a team-mate I think he’s my favourite team-mate. I love him."

Mane has scored seven goals so far this season, and Liverpool fans will hope he brings out his best form in the remaining games.

Liverpool will need all their attacking players in good form to ensure they finish in the top four and avoid missing out on Champions League football next season. They will be buoyed by the fact that Diogo Jota is back in training and could make his first-team return soon.

The Reds are currently preparing to face Sheffield United on Sunday and will hope to close the gap on the teams above them in the Premier League table.