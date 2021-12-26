Sadio Mane names the slowest player in the current Liverpool squad

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has named Fabinho as the slowest player in the current Reds squad. The Senegal international also chose himself as the quickest player in the team over a short distance.

Jurgen Klopp's side boast two of the fastest players in the Premier League. Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are known for giving defenders a tough time with their pace.

But who is the slowest player in the current Liverpool squad? According to FIFA 22, Nathaniel Phillips is the slowest player among the Reds, having been given a 53 rating for pace in the game.

Sadio Mane, though, feels the central defender deserves a higher rating. The former Southampton forward is of the view that Fabinho is the slowest player among his team-mates.

Speaking to Soccer AM, Sadio Mane said:

"Oh! Okay, wow. I think it should be higher. I think he [Nathaniel Phillips] is a bit quicker than [FIFA 22's 53 rating]. I would say, of course, I would say Fabinho [is the slowest]."

Sadio Mane also claimed to be quicker than Mohamed Salah over short and long distances. He said:

"I think in a short distance, I'm the quickest, in a long distance, I'm quicker than him [Mohamed Salah]."

"Short distance I'm quicker than him and long distance I'm quicker than him". 🤣 Sadio Mane on who's quicker out of him and Mo Salah:

Fabinho has been rated 67 for pace in FIFA 22. The game rates Mohamed Salah at 90, while Sadio Mane has the best tally among Liverpool players at 91.

How has Sadio Mane fared for Liverpool this season?

Sadio Mane has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them from Southampton in 2016. The 29-year-old's influence on Jurgen Klopp's team is there to be seen this season as well.

Sadio Mane has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far. The winger, though, has not found the back of the net since scoring against Arsenal in November.

Despite his lack of goal contributions this month, Sadio Mane has continued to be an important player for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp will have to do without him, as well as Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, for a run of games in January.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🚨 NEW: Senegal have called up Sadio Mane to their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. #awlive [the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Senegal have called up Sadio Mane to their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/uLPUflnl7J

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita are expected to link up with their respective national teams for the African Cup of Nations after Liverpool's clash with Chelsea on 2nd January. The tournament kicks off in Cameroon on 9th January.

