Sadio Mane's absence leaves the door wide open for Diogo Jota to shine at Liverpool

Liverpool will be without their star forward Sadio Mane, who has tested positive for coronavirus, during this week. The Senegalese star will join teammate Thiago Alcantara, the new signing from Bayern Munich, who also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Mane's omission leaves manager Jurgen Klopp with a headache ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, but could be a silver lining for Diogo Jota.

A Premier League start for Diogo Jota?

Jota scored on his debut against Arsenal

Liverpool limped out in the Carabao Cup after an unlucky defeat on penalties against Arsenal on Thursday. Among the positives for Liverpool, though, was the £45m new signing Diogo Jota. The former Wolves player ran rampant on the left-wing, and put out a strong performance that could see him earn a start for the Reds on Sunday.

Earlier, Diogo Jota came off the bench to score in a cameo against Arsenal in a late Premier League fixture. For someone who arrived as the most expensive forward in Liverpool's history, what better way to impress your manager than to chip in on the scoresheet on your debut?

Diogo Jota could very well earn his first start alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in Sadio Mane's absence.

Minamino or Origi as the other options

One of Minamino or Origi could feature in the starting XI.

Klopp's other options in the forward line, are Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. After a slow start to last season, the Japanese forward seems to have settled in the Jurgen Klopp system. Minamino is another one of those who had a positive impact on the game against Arsenal. It could be the key to earning him a place in the starting XI.

Liverpool's other option could be Divock Origi. The Belgian forward seems to have fallen down the pecking order. But with Rhian Brewster's move to Sheffield United confirmed, and Xherdan Shaqiri looking like he's out of the door, Jurgen Klopp could pick Origi, given that he is already comfortable playing alongside Salah and Firmino.

As they prepare for the trip to Villa Park on Sunday, Liverpool will undoubtedly feel the absence of Sadio Mane. But his absence could also open the door for Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, or Divock Origi.