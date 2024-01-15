“Sadio Mane’s fame and money won’t change me” - Aisha Tamba breaks silence after marrying Liverpool legend

Sadio Mane's wife Aisha Tamba has revealed that she's ready to face the upcoming challenges in her married life. She has also affirmed that the former Liverpool forward's fame will not change her.

Mane tied the knot with Tamba in a private ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, last week. Mane's wedding news took the internet by storm as the Senegal star believes in keeping his personal life secretive and private.

After the marriage, Tamba spoke about her married life, stating that she was ready to start a new life and that she was confident that Mane's fame and money wouldn't change her. Tamba further said that she wants to stay down to earth and close to the faith of God.

"I am looking forward to my new life and I know that it will be very different. But I do not feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money will not change me. This is not what I’m interested in. I will remain a humble person committed to my faith," she said (via Mail Online).

"I’m not used to having so much attention on me because we are a very private family. We don’t like to show off and speak about our personal lives. I am a very down-to-earth person, this is how I was raised, and nothing will be different just because of this marriage. But I’m very honoured to now be Mrs Mane," Tamba added.

Tamba also insisted that she believes in living a private life, away from the media attention. Nevertheless, she's happy being married to the Al-Nassr forward.

Mane has made 26 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr this season, bagging 12 goals and six assists.

Sadio Mane builds new football ground in Senegal before AFCON

Before the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) commenced, Sadio Mane visited Senegal to complete a couple of tasks. He initially got married to Aisha Tamba before inaugurating a football stadium in his hometown of Bambali.

The 31-year-old dedicated the stadium to the native people of Senegal. He also recalled his humble beginnings in football and revealed that the ground is a FIFA standard football field.

Mane said during the inauguration ceremony (via Wiw Sports):

"I am really very happy to be with you today and to welcome you to my home, to my native village of Bambali, where it all began.”

"It is with immense pride and a heart full of joy that I stand before you on this FIFA standard football field, which has a lot of meaning for me. This is not just a gift from me to my beloved village. Above all, it is the symbol of our unity, our strength and our passion for football," he added.

Apart from the football ground, Mane has also built hospitals and schools in his hometown. Moreover, he also sent special aid to his country during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Mane is currently in Côte d'Ivoire, where he's leading Senegal in the AFCON. Senegal will start their campaign against Gambia on January 15, Monday.