Sadio Mane spotted trolling former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino in Al Nassr's win over Al Ahli

Sadio Mane was spotted jockingly jumping on his former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino's back during Al-Nassr's 4-3 win over Al-Ahli.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli played out an entertaining affair with Cristiano Ronaldo and company emerging triumphant with a 4-3 scoreline in their favor. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a Mane assist before Anderson Talisca doubled the advantage for Luis Castro's team in the 17th minute.

While Franck Kessie pulled one back in the 30th minute, Talisca scored a scorcher in first half injury time to make it 3-1. After Talisca's goal, Mane was spotted jumping on Firmino's back in a joking manner. The Brazilian completed a move to Al-Ahli as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Mane and Firmino played together for 223 matches for Liverpool and combined in 24 goals. Both players, though, are currently playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Sadio Mane didn't get on the scoresheet during the clash against Al-Ahli, and neither did Roberto Firmino. Riyad Mahrez made it 3-2 for Al-Ahli from the penalty spot in the 50th minute before Ronaldo scored a stunning left-footed goal from outside the box two minutes later to restore the two-goal cushion.

While Feras Albrikan pulled another back for Al-Ahli in the 87th minute, they were unable to find an equalizer. Al-Nassr moved to the fifth spot in the table, courtesy of the win and now have 15 points from seven games. Al-Ahli are sixth with the same points tally as Al-Alami, albeit have an inferior goal difference (+13, +3 respectively).

When Roberto Firmino spoke about playing alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

The trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah were immense for Liverpool's recent success as they won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and other titles together.

In May this year, Firmino lifted the lid on playing alongside Mane and Salah. Speaking on his experience of leading the attack alongside them, Firmino said (via This is Anfield):

“To play alongside these two guys, top players, was an honour and a pleasure for me. I enjoyed it a lot playing alongside them both and the results we earned together. Sometimes I enjoy more the assists than actually scoring a goal myself. It’s important for me. I’m always happy when I give them the ball and help them score.”

Sadio Mane left Liverpool in 2022 to join Bayern Munich and is now an Al-Nassr player. Roberto Firmino joined Al-Ahli in the summer. Salah was also heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer with Al-Ittihad interested in the Egyptian. However, he chose to remain at Liverpool.