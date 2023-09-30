“Sadio and Ronaldo are like brothers” – Sadio Mane’s mother weighs in on relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and son

Satou Toure, the mother of Senegalese football star Sadio Mane, recently opened up about her son's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Mane, formerly a winger at Liverpool and Bayern Munich, transitioned to the Saudi Arabian club in the summer. He has become an instrumental part of a thriving offensive lineup since his arrival. Alongside Ronaldo and Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca, Mane has contributed to the club's strong performance under the guidance of manager Luis Castro.

Sadio Mane's statistics speak volumes about his impact at Al-Nassr, as he has found the net six times in eight games while providing one assist. Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Mane, scoring 10 goals and creating five in just seven games.

Following Al-Nassr's recent 2-1 victory against Al Ta'ee, Toure expressed her delight about the bond between her son and Ronaldo, saying via 9NFCBALL:

"Sadio and Ronaldo are like brothers, and the Al-Nassr team is a close-knit family."

She further proclaimed:

"I have a feeling that Al-Nassr will win the league."

Currently occupying the fourth position in the league, Al-Nassr have racked up six consecutive victories but still trail leaders Al-Hilal by two points.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and other Saudi Pro League players could clash with Manchester City for friendly

According to SportsBrief, Saudi Arabia is reportedly negotiating a friendly match between an All-Star team and English titans Manchester City. Names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Neymar are touted to represent the Saudi Pro League. It is believed that the match could take place at the Boulevard Hall Stadium.

Although sporting activities are already in place for a main event featuring Tyson Fury, the football friendly could well steal the spotlight if confirmed. As of now, there is no formal announcement from either party regarding the friendly.

Manchester City are currently embroiled in a tight schedule, given their commitments across multiple competitions as the reigning European champions. The likelihood of fielding their side for a friendly in November seems challenging at best.

However, speculation is rife that the City Group's management could entertain the idea due to the favorable public relations outcome it could yield. Nevertheless, should the friendly materialize, it would serve as an electrifying curtain-raiser for the Riyad Festival. It would also be a good opportunity to showcase the rising global stature of the Saudi Pro League.