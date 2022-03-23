"Saka has done the right thing" - Kevin Campbell slams Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard for his comments on Arsenal star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has hit back at Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard over his comments on Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka.

Campbell, who was formerly on the books of Everton, has slammed the Liverpool legend for his advice to the Arsenal winger. The 52-year-old has stated that Saka was specifically 'targeted' by the Aston Villa players in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Villa Park.

The 20-year-old scored an all-important winner for Mikel Arteta's side as they strengthened their bid for the fourth spot. Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Saka revealed that he asked referee Andrew Madley for more protection during the game.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, while talking to Sky Sports, hit back at the youngster, advising the England international to stop complaining and toughen up. The 41-year-old revealed that he has screws on his hips and physicality is a big part of English football.

Campbell has now slammed Gerrard for his comments on Saka as he stated that it is not wrong for a player to ask for protection from the officials. Campbell told Football Insider:

"The treatment that Saka gets is what it is. There is nothing wrong with a player asking the ref for protection. That is not going to stop the challenges flying in. Steven Gerrard said he’s got pins in his hip and all this. Well, Saka doesn’t want to have pins in his hip when he finishes his career. That is why he says to the ref, ‘I need protection.’"

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Bukayo Saka leads Arsenal this season with 14 goal contributions. Star boy 🤩 Bukayo Saka leads Arsenal this season with 14 goal contributions. Star boy 🤩 https://t.co/Cgyc2hNs4E

Campbell also claimed that Gerrard himself asked for his players to be protected when he was in charge of Rangers. The 52-year-old added:

“We saw Steven Gerrard ask for his players to be protected when he was at Rangers. If it is for you, it is alright, but when it is against you… Saka has done the right thing as far as I’m concerned. At the end of the day, being kicked from pillar to post is not nice. We don’t want that happening to a young, gifted English player. It looked like he got targeted the other day. He kept getting up though. He wasn’t moaning."

The Arsenal starlet had a great game against Aston Villa

Bukatyo Saka has been impressive for Arsenal this season and was once again decisive last weekend against Aston Villa. His 30th-minute strike was enough to earn the Gunners all three points against Villa, who did their best to find an equalizer.

William Hill @WilliamHill Steven Gerrard had no sympathy for Bukayo Saka’s treatment at Villa Park:



🗣 "Tackles are allowed, physicality is allowed, aggression is allowed. He’s a good player, he’s an outstanding talent, I love him, but he can’t complain about that. That’s football.”



🤕 Steven Gerrard had no sympathy for Bukayo Saka’s treatment at Villa Park:🗣 "Tackles are allowed, physicality is allowed, aggression is allowed. He’s a good player, he’s an outstanding talent, I love him, but he can’t complain about that. That’s football.”🤕 https://t.co/YVYA9lk4dD

Saka has been a key cog in Arteta's system this campaign, having scored 10 times and producing five assists in 33 games across all competitions. At just 20 years of age, he is already one of the best players in the Premier League and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

