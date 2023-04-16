"Saka got flashbacks from Euros," "Arsenal going trophyless" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal are held to 2-2 draw after stunning West Ham comeback

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, further denting the Gunners' aspirations for a maiden Premier League title in 19 years.

Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta's side the lead with his seventh minute strike. The Brazilian striker tapped home from a Ben White pass to cap off an exquisite team move.

Martin Odegaard then doubled the Gunners' advantage three minutes later. Gabriel Martinelli found the Norwegian with a stunning pass. The Gunners captain made no mistake in finding the back of the net with a side-footed finish.

The home side slowly clawed their way back into the game, with Said Benrahma reducing the deficit after scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Bukayo Saka missed a spot kick in the 52nd minute and squandered the chance to restore the two-goal cushion for the Gunners. This was Saka's first penalty miss since the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Jarrod Bowen instantly made the visitors pay as he scored West Ham's equalizer in the 54th minute. Bowen caught Aaron Ramsdale by surprise at the near post after a looping header from Thilo Kehrer caught out the Arsenal defense.

Following the draw, the Gunners now have 74 points from 31 matches. They lead second-placed Manchester City by only four points, having played one game more.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Arsenal dropped two crucial points at West Ham:

YM𓃵 @MrJason020 @TheEuropeanLad Saka just got flashbacks from the euros final @TheEuropeanLad Saka just got flashbacks from the euros final

Mod @CFCMod_ Arsenal going trophyless after all this hype Arsenal going trophyless after all this hype https://t.co/oxHhkNOVwj

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

10' Martin Ødegaard



Two goals in three minutes, Arsenal are flying 7' Gabriel Jesus10' Martin ØdegaardTwo goals in three minutes, Arsenal are flying 7' Gabriel Jesus ⚽️10' Martin Ødegaard ⚽️Two goals in three minutes, Arsenal are flying ✈️ https://t.co/kvr8EVz3tE

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR É DO LÍDER ARSENAL! BELA JOGADA COLETIVA PRA ELE CONCLUIR: GABRIEL JESUS ABRE O PLACAR CONTRA O WEST HAM! 1 a 0! #PremierLeague GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!É DO LÍDER ARSENAL! BELA JOGADA COLETIVA PRA ELE CONCLUIR: GABRIEL JESUS ABRE O PLACAR CONTRA O WEST HAM! 1 a 0! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! 🇧🇷📞 É DO LÍDER ARSENAL! BELA JOGADA COLETIVA PRA ELE CONCLUIR: GABRIEL JESUS ABRE O PLACAR CONTRA O WEST HAM! 1 a 0! 🔴⚪ #PremierLeague https://t.co/PLXZBsf1Yr

J. Julius Julu @JuliusJulu7 Gabriel Jesus moving like Messi today. Drops deep and starts attacks from defence Gabriel Jesus moving like Messi today. Drops deep and starts attacks from defence https://t.co/gMZeXfJfLs

Ghana Yesu @GhanaYesu_ Gabriel Jesus is having the same number of goals (1) today as Chelsea in their last 5 matches under 3 managers. Gabriel Jesus is having the same number of goals (1) today as Chelsea in their last 5 matches under 3 managers. https://t.co/oWbXozjoHf

zak🪡 @ZakKnowsBall Odegaard vs West Ham (A) Odegaard vs West Ham (A) https://t.co/EmbM8sMMyQ

TR @TrayOnline4 You don’t wanna see Odegaard on London when the sun is shining. I’ll tell you that for free You don’t wanna see Odegaard on London when the sun is shining. I’ll tell you that for free

zak🪡 @ZakKnowsBall That ball from Odegaard That ball from Odegaard https://t.co/D87VvaIt8D

arthur 🇵🇷 @noknowli idk what it is about odegaard but he fucking hates west ham idk what it is about odegaard but he fucking hates west ham

Jordan Campbell @JordanC1107 2-0 Arsenal! Martinelli's ball in finds Odegaard free at the back post and he volleys in.



That's the goal difference gap back to 5... 2-0 Arsenal! Martinelli's ball in finds Odegaard free at the back post and he volleys in. That's the goal difference gap back to 5...

Chebli Ishaq @IshaqChebli Le penalty transformé par Said Benrahma face à Arsenal

Le penalty transformé par Said Benrahma face à Arsenal https://t.co/ewEnoi7ldH

Rowland🤍 @Ghana_Ronaldo

#WHUARS Benrahma scored the penalty for West Ham and Saka missed it for Arsenal .. Penalty scoring is not for everyone Benrahma scored the penalty for West Ham and Saka missed it for Arsenal .. Penalty scoring is not for everyone 😀 #WHUARS https://t.co/jIfRtOF9kl

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Omds man Bowen Omds man Bowen

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-2.



BOWEN HAS EQUALIZED AND JUST LIKE LAST WEEK ARSENAL GIVE AWAY A 2-0 LEAD!!!!! 2-2.BOWEN HAS EQUALIZED AND JUST LIKE LAST WEEK ARSENAL GIVE AWAY A 2-0 LEAD!!!!! https://t.co/SRenA0HCEu

L @Iewdawg celebrated the saka pen miss but clocked we’re in a relegation fight with west ham celebrated the saka pen miss but clocked we’re in a relegation fight with west ham https://t.co/jV37PcCPls

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BOWEN TIES IT FOR WEST HAM MOMENTS AFTER SAKA MISSED A HUGE PENALTY 🤯 BOWEN TIES IT FOR WEST HAM MOMENTS AFTER SAKA MISSED A HUGE PENALTY 🤯 https://t.co/ZaA4B16udR

Dubois @CFCDUBois Saka when it matters Saka when it matters https://t.co/wqdsJBttGP

Conn @ConnCFC Watching Arsenal start to bottle the PL is the only thing giving me joy this season lmao Watching Arsenal start to bottle the PL is the only thing giving me joy this season lmao

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claims he avoids the team's dressing room

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently made an interesting claim as he told the media that he avoids the dressing room as much as he can.

Arteta further explained the reasoning behind his decision. The Spaniard said (via football.london):

"They need the space, I never get around the dressing room, I try not to because that is their space, that is where they have to be familiar with each other and be themselves and enjoy."

Arteta further said:

"It is a big part of what we do, they need to enjoy and to enjoy you need to laugh, you have to have moments, you have to have some banter, you have to take the (expletive) out of each other and that's it and we've got a bit of that, to be fair."

Arteta's tactics have worked so far this campaign as Arsenal remain atop the Premier League table. They will return to action on April 21, as they take on Southampton at home.

