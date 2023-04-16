"Saka got flashbacks from Euros," "Arsenal going trophyless" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal are held to 2-2 draw after stunning West Ham comeback

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, further denting the Gunners' aspirations for a maiden Premier League title in 19 years.
Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta's side the lead with his seventh minute strike. The Brazilian striker tapped home from a Ben White pass to cap off an exquisite team move.
Martin Odegaard then doubled the Gunners' advantage three minutes later. Gabriel Martinelli found the Norwegian with a stunning pass. The Gunners captain made no mistake in finding the back of the net with a side-footed finish.
The home side slowly clawed their way back into the game, with Said Benrahma reducing the deficit after scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.
Bukayo Saka missed a spot kick in the 52nd minute and squandered the chance to restore the two-goal cushion for the Gunners. This was Saka's first penalty miss since the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Jarrod Bowen instantly made the visitors pay as he scored West Ham's equalizer in the 54th minute. Bowen caught Aaron Ramsdale by surprise at the near post after a looping header from Thilo Kehrer caught out the Arsenal defense.
Following the draw, the Gunners now have 74 points from 31 matches. They lead second-placed Manchester City by only four points, having played one game more.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Arsenal dropped two crucial points at West Ham:
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claims he avoids the team's dressing room
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently made an interesting claim as he told the media that he avoids the dressing room as much as he can.
Arteta further explained the reasoning behind his decision. The Spaniard said (via football.london):
"They need the space, I never get around the dressing room, I try not to because that is their space, that is where they have to be familiar with each other and be themselves and enjoy."
Arteta further said:
"It is a big part of what we do, they need to enjoy and to enjoy you need to laugh, you have to have moments, you have to have some banter, you have to take the (expletive) out of each other and that's it and we've got a bit of that, to be fair."
Arteta's tactics have worked so far this campaign as Arsenal remain atop the Premier League table. They will return to action on April 21, as they take on Southampton at home.