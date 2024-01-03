“Saka could use a player that challenges him” - Arsenal told to sign Liverpool target by ex-USMNT international 

Former USMNT star Janusz Michallik has urged Arsenal to sign Crystal Palace winger and Liverpool target Michael Olise, who would compete with Bukayo Saka.

Currently, the England international is the only left-footed right-winger at the Emirates. He's made 26 appearances already this season, bagging nine goals and 12 assists across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Reds could potentially lose Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabian clubs in the near future (via Mirror). Given the situation, Michallik told ESPN (via The Boot Room):

"You know the name that they’ve gone after, and I think it’s worth mentioning because Arsenal could use a player like that, I think to a degree Liverpool could use a player like that, and the name of that player for Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool is Michael Olise."

He added:

“I know Liverpool are loaded, but Mo Salah, there’s always that talk maybe he’ll leave, maybe he’ll go elsewhere. You’d like to have a player that’s capable.

“Saka could use a player that challenges him. Olise could play probably on both sides. But part of their issue is that there’s no time to ever rest these players.”

Olise joined the Eagles from Reading in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €9.3 million. Since then, he's made 80 appearances for Crystal Palace, bagging 11 goals and 20 assists across competitions. This season, he's scored five goals and assisted one from nine Premier League appearances.

Should he join the north Londoners, the former France under-21 international would earn himself the chance to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.

Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal fans why Liverpool have the edge in title race

Jamie Carragher (via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds are more likely to win the Premier League title than rivals Arsenal. The Merseysiders are atop the standings, with 45 points, five ahead of the fourth-placed Gunners after 20 matches.

The former Premier League defender believes Jurgen Klopp's experience in winning the title will ultimately prove the difference between the sides. He told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (via Football London):

"Liverpool have got something Arsenal haven't got which is a manager who has won the title before, and players within that squad who are genuinely world class players."

The German tactician led the Reds to English top-flight success in 2020, a year after he won the UEFA Champions League. Mikel Arteta's only major trophy with the Gunners was the side's FA Cup victory in 2020.