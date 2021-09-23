“Salah over Ronaldo” - Arsenal legend delivers verdict on Premier League stars

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour believes Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah could be more important than Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League season.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Parlour said Mohamed Salah's goalscoring prowess is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo's. The Liverpool ace recently scored his 100th Premier League goal.

However, the 48-year-old Parlour mentioned that one should not doubt the 36-year-old Ronaldo's ability based on his age. Ray Parlour said in this regard:

'I would probably go Salah. I know the impact he has made, Ronaldo. Salah's goal record is frightening as well as much as Ronaldo."

"Whoever doubted Ronaldo is not going to do it in the Premier League at his age must be mad. I thought he definitely would make a massive impact like he has done. Over the course of the season, I think, Salah would be more important, probably, than Ronaldo."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🇪🇬 𝗥𝗮𝘆: “I’d go Salah. Over the course of a season he’ll be more important.”



Ray Parlour says he would take



Which player would you pick? 🤔 🧐 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝘆: “Who’s the better player right now, Ronaldo or Salah?”🇪🇬 𝗥𝗮𝘆: “I’d go Salah. Over the course of a season he’ll be more important.”Ray Parlour says he would take #LFC ’s Salah over #MUFC ’s Ronaldo!Which player would you pick? 🤔 🧐 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝘆: “Who’s the better player right now, Ronaldo or Salah?”



🇪🇬 𝗥𝗮𝘆: “I’d go Salah. Over the course of a season he’ll be more important.”



Ray Parlour says he would take #LFC’s Salah over #MUFC’s Ronaldo!



Which player would you pick? 🤔 https://t.co/mrzERuS96M

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are expected to play key roles for Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively, and score the bulk of their teams' goals.

As things stand, the Portuguese is trailing Mohamed Salah by a goal in the 2021-22 Premier League goalscorers' chart. The Liverpool attacker has four goals to his name, while Ronaldo has three in just two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed to help Manchester United win the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United has made the Red Devils one of the favourites to lift the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally has a squad that can challenge the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title.

Manchester United haven't won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge in 2013. The Red Devils, though, had a fruitful transfer window, which saw them sign not only Cristiano Ronaldo but also Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United have made a decent start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign, picking up 13 points from five matches. The Red Devils sit behind leaders Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference alone.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



❌AG: “Don’t compare Mo Salah with Ronaldo, because you will lose.”



This 👀 Az: “I’m Team Ronaldo… But if you compare Ronaldo & what Salah can become, he can break the [goal] records.”❌AG: “Don’t compare Mo Salah with Ronaldo, because you will lose.”This #LFC fan thinks Mo Salah is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo 👀 Az: “I’m Team Ronaldo… But if you compare Ronaldo & what Salah can become, he can break the [goal] records.”



❌AG: “Don’t compare Mo Salah with Ronaldo, because you will lose.”



This #LFC fan thinks Mo Salah is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/WMse7FztKz

With Manchester United now having a proven goalscorer, fans can finally be optimistic about the team's title hopes for the first time in almost a decade.

Also Read

You may also like: 5 best transfers of the 2021 summer window - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive.

Edited by Bhargav