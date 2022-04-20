“Salah is scoring a hat trick inside 20 mins”, “We are losing 7-0” – Manchester United fans react as Red Devils change formation for Liverpool clash

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has shocked fans by changing the Red Devils' formation ahead of the side's huge clash with Liverpool.

The German coach has gone with a 5-3-2 formation, with the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is sadly mourning the loss of his baby boy, being felt.

Phil Jones has been given a rare start in the heart of the United defense alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in a back three. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot will operate as wing-backs.

Jurgen Klopp's men thrashed the Red Devils 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season. It's safe to say the change in formation hasn't gone down too well with Manchester United fans.

They have reacted to the change in formation on Twitter:

Ronaldo🔴GOAT🔴 @Ronny_GOAT @ManUtd Phil Jones Starts, Harry Maguire starts, Sancho Benched, Rashford starts, Ronaldo out of game, Liverpool at Home. This ain't going well!! pic.twitter.com/Bx86lDeMWG @ManUtd Phil Jones Starts, Harry Maguire starts, Sancho Benched, Rashford starts, Ronaldo out of game, Liverpool at Home. This ain't going well!! pic.twitter.com/Bx86lDeMWG

cнrιѕ🇯🇲🎸 @toofarOT @ManUtd u introduced the lineup like its a good thing @ManUtd u introduced the lineup like its a good thing

Oldest ride @longestline_ @ManUtd Maguire, Rashford and Bruno. And people wonder why this club is in the mud? @ManUtd Maguire, Rashford and Bruno. And people wonder why this club is in the mud?

List⚡Mist @TenHag_Szn @ManUtd SO WE SPENT 420M over the last 3 years to have this lineup? @ManUtd SO WE SPENT 420M over the last 3 years to have this lineup? https://t.co/HSvcNjNXzi

A crucial Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United

Mohamed Salah destroyed United last time out.

Rangnick's decision to revert to a different formation for the clash with the Reds is intriguing. With a real lack of a centre-forward being available, Marcus Rashford will lead the line alongside Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga.

Tonight's game will have huge implications for both sides at the business end of the Premier League season. Manchester United cannot afford to drop any points in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

They had seemed down and out when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Everton two weeks ago. However, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both lost at the weekend allowing the Red Devils to come back into the race for top four. They are now three points off of Tottenham, who sit in fourth with seven games remaining.

As for Liverpool, it doesn't get any bigger than tonight's game. The Reds are trailing league-leaders Manchester City by just a point. They will look to keep their red-hot form going.

Klopp's side had previously trailed City by twelve points. However, they are now in with a real shout of pulling off one of the Premier League's greatest comebacks.

Both sets of fans will be biting their nails with so much at stake, including the chance to get one over their fierce rivals.

United's change in formation has come at one of the most important stages in the side's campaign. Whether Rangnick has masterminded an unlikely win remains to be seen. However, fans can expect fireworks once the two Premier League giants take to the field.

