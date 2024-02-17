“Salah will be a king in Saudi” - Liverpool legend insists Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool "no matter what happens this season"

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson reckons attacker Mohamed Salah will leave at the end of the season.

Salah, 31, has been a performer par excellence for the Premier League leaders since arriving in the summer of 2017, bagging an impressive 205 goals and 89 assists in 333 games across competitions. He's contracted with the club till 2025, but the Egyptian nearly joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer.

However, the Reds reportedly rejected a monstrous £200 million bid from the SPL club to keep their talisman in the summer. Nevertheless, Lawrenson believes Salah is on his way out of Anfield at the end of the season, telling Paddy Power (via Sport Bible):

"100 per cent, Mo Salah will definitely leave this summer. No matter what happens this season - I think there was a deal last summer.

"He'll go and play somewhere like Saudi Arabia, and, hopefully, Liverpool get a massive fee and get a couple of players off the back of it. Salah will be a king in Saudi."

It's pertinent to note that manager Jurgen Klopp - who brought Salah to Anfield - is leaving at the end of the season after an eventful nine-season stay.

How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool this season?

Mohamed Salah

Despite nearing the end of his current deal, Mohamed Salah continues to be a key player for Liverpool.

The Egyptian's strong form - 19 goals and 10 assists in 28 games across competitions - has kept alive the Reds' quest for an unprecedented quadruple. If they accomplish the same, it would be an apt gift for their affable tactician, who has walked into Anfield folklore, having won every title except the UEFA Europa League.

The Reds are atop the Premier League after 25 games, two points clear of second-placed Arsenal (55). They are also into the Europa League Round of 16 as group winners, reached the EFL Cup final and are into the FA Cup fifth round.

Interestingly, Klopp's side were also on the cusp of the quaduple two seasons ago before falling behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race and losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.