“Salah won’t know who I am” – Arsenal star says he has 'no problem' facing anyone ahead of Liverpool showdown

Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares has spoken of his excitement at the prospect of facing Liverpool's electric forward Mohamed Salah when the two sides meet on Saturday. The Arsenal defender is certain Salah 'won't know who he is' when they come up against each other on Saturday.

The young left-back stated that he 'doesn't have a problem facing anyone', and is prepared - even excited - to potentially be tasked with keeping an eye on the Liverpool star/ He said:

"Salah, if I play, will play against me. I don’t have a problem with facing anyone. I play for Arsenal. We have a good team and Liverpool have a good team as well to fight on the pitch."

Orbinho @Orbinho Nuno Tavares ran further than any other player in the game tonight (11.73 km) and also posted the fastest speed at 34.7km



When reporters asked if Tavares would offer a problem for the Egyptian, he replied:

“I don’t think so. Salah won’t know who I am. Maybe. I don’t know, I am young.”

Anfield will welcome Mikel Arteta's side with the intention of bouncing back from a defeat in their last Premier League game at West Ham before the international break. Salah, who has been fantastic since signing for Liverpool, will be key to picking up the Reds after their hiccup against West Ham.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - With five goals and four assists, Mo Salah registered nine @premierleague goal involvements this October; the last player to record more in a single calendar month in the competition was Mo Salah himself in December 2018 (10). Only. 9 - With five goals and four assists, Mo Salah registered nine @premierleague goal involvements this October; the last player to record more in a single calendar month in the competition was Mo Salah himself in December 2018 (10). Only. https://t.co/jWUa7GTZoV

The Liverpool forward, who is at the peak of his powers, currently tops the Premier League goalscoring leaderboard with an incredible return of 10 goals in 11 games.

21-year-old Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares, signed for the North Londoners from Benfica this summer and has made seven league appearances for the Gunners this season.

Both players will be hoping to have a good game to help consolidate their teams' positions heading into the second half of the season.

I'm expecting a full-throttle Liverpool: Graeme Souness discusses Arsenal clash

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Former Liverpool star Graeme Souness has claimed that Liverpool will be itching to prove themselves after a shoddy display against West Ham last matchweek. Against Arsenal, Souness expects Klopp's side to be in full throttle. He said:

"I think Liverpool will be the angry team having lost last time out where they were not at their normal standards. So I'm expecting a full-throttle Liverpool against an Arsenal team who will be turning up with a bit of confidence and I'd be cautious with that.

