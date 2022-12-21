Salt Bae was pictured holding the FIFA World Cup trophy after Lionel Messi led Argentina to an unprecedented win over France in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18. This has drawn the ire of many fans, who are shocked that the Turkish chef was allowed onto the pitch to hold the trophy.
Usually, only the players, their family members, and members of staff are expected on the field to celebrate the win. However, in this case, Salt Bae, who garnered viral recognition for pouring salt on meat, was also allowed on the pitch.
It was shocking to fans that he was allowed to touch the World Cup trophy along with taking pictures with players who did not look too happy about the publicity stunt.
Many fans took to Twitter to lash out at Salt Bae, with others slamming FIFA for letting him onto the pitch, while questioning how he got hold of the trophy. Here is a selection of their angry tweets:
Lionel Messi and other Argentine players were also pictured carrying the FIFA World Cup after they triumphed over France 4-2 on penalties. It was arguably one of the best finals in the history of the competition, as a miraculous comeback from the Frenchmen was not enough to secure the win.
At half-time, La Albiceleste were two goals up, and it almost seemed like the coveted trophy would be in their grasp before long. However, France had no intentions of giving up, with Didier Deschamps making two substitutions before half-time.
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the space of 100 seconds to bring France back into the game and push it to extra time. Lionel Messi added another goal, but Mbappe leveled things once more with a hat-trick in extra time.
Eventually, the final went to penalties, where a clinical Argentina side scored all their efforts and won the FIFA World Cup.
Lionel Messi ignored Salt Bae as the celebrity chef congratulated him after Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph
While La Albiceleste players were elated at their moment of glory, they went in search of their loved ones, with hugs and kisses going all round.
Messi also had the same intentions, but he was interrupted temporarily by none other than Salt Bae, who wanted to celebrate with the legendary playmaker.
Although Lionel Messi gave the celebrity chef the handshake and selfie he wanted, the playmaker did not have a smile on his face. According to Marca, La Pulga just wanted to enjoy the moment with his family, rather than taking a photo with an over-enthusiastic fan on the pitch.
It is still uncertain how the Turkish chef even got on the pitch, when only FIFA officials, footballing legends, members of staff, and the players' families were allowed in.