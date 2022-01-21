Sam Kerr breaks Australian record as Matildas demolish Indonesia | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Australia kickstarted their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign with a gigantic 18-0 win over Indonesia in a Group B match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday.

Sam Kerr scored five goals and Emily van Egmond pumped in four. Ellie Carpenter, Hayley Raso and Kyah Simon each scored braces while Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord and Aivi Luik each put in one goal.

Kerr's five-goal performance has made her the all-time highest goal-scorer in Australian football across both genders as she leapfrogged Tim Cahill with 54 international goals.

Kerr opened the scoring for the Matildas in the ninth minute after Emily van Egmond found the Chelsea forward with a through ball inside the Indonesian box. Kerr made it 2-0 two minutes later as she tapped the ball home into an empty Indonesian net.

Kerr then set up Caitlin Foord with a cross from the left. Foord's left-footed attempt went inside the Indonesian goal to put Australia 3-0 up in 14 minutes of play. Ellie Carpenter then played Mary Fowler with a through ball as the latter made it 4-0 for Australia with a composed finish in the 17th minute.

Emily van Egmond (C) scored four goals against Indonesia in their AFC Women's Asian Cup clash

Hayley Raso headed home from a Caitlin Foord cross from close range to make it 5-0 for the Matildas after 23 minutes of play. Foord drew a penalty for Australia before Sam Kerr made it 6-0 from the spot in 26 minutes.

Ellie Carpenter slotted home a curling attempt into the top right corner of the Indonesian goal to give Australia a 7-0 lead. Emily van Egmond's cross-the-goal header found Sam Kerr, who tapped the ball home into an empty net yet again to make it 8-0 for Australia after 36 minutes.

Foord drew the second penalty of the game as Van Egmond scored from the spot to give the Aussies a huge 9-0 lead going into the half-time break.

CommBank Matildas @TheMatildas



Next up: the Philippines on Monday.



#WeAreMatildas #WAC2022 FULL TIME | We begin our campaign with a winNext up: the Philippines on Monday. FULL TIME | We begin our campaign with a win ✅Next up: the Philippines on Monday. #WeAreMatildas #WAC2022 https://t.co/e6s4sNDjLn

Australia scored nine goals in either halves vs Indonesia in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Carpenter scored Australia's 10th goal of the AFC Women's Asian Cup game in the 49th minute after Kyah Simon found her from a corner. Kerr then made it 11-0 in the 54th minute with a strong finish down the center of the goal after Tameka Yallop played the Chelsea forward with a pass.

Kerr's headed pass following an Australian corner found Van Egmond, who headed home to make it 12-0 for the Matildas after 57 minutes of play.

Van Egmond scored Australia's 13th goal two minutes later after a Tameka Yallop corner. Carpenter's through ball was then picked up by Kyah Simon, who made it 14-0 for Australia in 68 minutes of play.

Emily van Egmond scored the 15th of the game in the very next minute as she swung in a curler from the outside of the box after an initial pass from Clare Wheeler.

#WAC2022 @afcasiancup FT | Australia 18 - 0 Indonesia



Absolute dominance on display by the Matildas, as Sam Kerr levelled and broke the record of becoming the all-time highest scorer for in the same game! 🤩



#WAC2022 | #AUSvIDN FT |Australia 18 - 0 IndonesiaAbsolute dominance on display by the Matildas, as Sam Kerr levelled and broke the record of becoming the all-time highest scorer forin the same game! 🤩 🚨FT | 🇦🇺 Australia 18 - 0 Indonesia 🇮🇩 Absolute dominance on display by the Matildas, as Sam Kerr levelled and broke the record of becoming the all-time highest scorer for 🇦🇺 in the same game! 🤩💯 #WAC2022 | #AUSvIDN https://t.co/BYOYsjVjEN

Courtney Nevin found Simon in the 71st minute with a brilliant through ball past the Indonesian defense as the latter made it 16-0 for Australia.

Aivi Luik scored her first goal for the Matildas with a quick flick-off from a corner delivered by Kyah Simon in the 79th minute. Hayley Raso scored the 18th and final goal of the game to make it 18-0 for Australia in the 88th minute.

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia will next play the Philippines while Indonesia face Thailand on January 24 in Navi Mumbai at the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee