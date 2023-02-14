“Same as dad” – Cristiano Ronaldo notices how young daughter has striking resemblance with himself as Georgina Rodriguez posts adorable picture

Cristiano Ronaldo recently commented on Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram post of the superstar with her daughter. The Al-Nassr attacker pointed out the striking resemblance between himself and his nine-month-old daughter.

Rodriguez captioned the photo of the duo:

"Beautiful Emerald. That strong and delicate look God gave you... Bored. I love them guys."

Ronaldo commented on the post:

"Same as dad. My love."

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently residing at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh after the Portuguese attacker's move to Al-Nassr earlier this year. The superstar bagged a quadruple in Rudi Garcia's team's clash against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League last week.

Garcia said after the game that his players have started to understand Ronaldo's demands. He said (via GOAL):

“Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates, Over time, his teammates realised what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals.”

How did Georgina Rodriguez meet Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player.

Georgina Rodriguez met Ronaldo in 2017 while the former was working at a Gucci Store in Madrid. Ronaldo used to be a Real Madrid player back then.

In the Netflix series 'I am Georgina', The Spanish model revealed the surreal experience of dating a superstar player like Ronaldo. She said (via people.com):

"Many times he'd come after work. He would come. I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

While the pair are yet to get married, their relationship is well-documented. They also have two children together - five-year-old daughter Alana Martin and nine-month-old Bella Esmeralda. The celebrity couple is seemingly enjoying life in the Middle East since Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United late last year.

