"Same lineup for Arsenal", "We are cooking" - Real Madrid fans delighted as Carlo Ancelotti drops star player from starting XI

Real Madrid fans have taken to share their delight after Vinicius Junior lost his place in the starting lineup against Deportivo Alaves today (April 13). This comes after an abject performance in a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (April 8).

Against the Gunners, the Brazilian forward was a part of the problem in attack, registering no successful dribbles and no shots on target. His influence was negligible, reduced to 38 touches over 90 minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, has rung the changes for the La Liga encounter. The attack includes Arda Guler, Rodrygo, and Kylian Mbappe. Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, and Fran Garcia are in defense, while Thibaut Courtois is back in goal. Federico Valverde will start in midfield, alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, who was shown red in the Arsenal game.

Ancelotti's shuffle comes in the wake of Real Madrid being utterly outclassed in all areas of the pitch by Arsenal. The change has been welcomed by fans, many of whom are delighted about Vinicius Jr getting benched. Here are some of their comments:

"Vinicius on bench. Arda Guler starts. Rodrygo on LW. We are cooking" a fan was pleased.

"Same lineup for Arsenal" another fan hoped.

"[At least Carlo has] the balls to bench Vini'jr" a third said.

"Rodrygo LW Valverde CM playing nothing like how we will play vs Arsenal 🔥🔥" a fourth was happy.

"This is how we should start vs Arsenal not Alaves" this fan noted.

"Vini benched? We are winning" another claimed.

Real Madrid under pressure ahead of must-win clash with Alaves

Real Madrid's season is wobbling after consecutive defeats to Valencia and Arsenal, giving today's visit to Alaves heavy significance. Los Blancos are staring at Champions League elimination after the loss to the Gunners.

Their league defeat to Valencia also cracked open a gap in the table with first-placed Barcelona, who built on it this weekend with a win over Leganes. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are now seven points off the pace in La Liga, and pressure is growing on the Italian coach.

Calls for his head could grow, and anything but a victory at the Mendizorrotza could raise the temperature for the Italian tactician at Valdebebas. Alaves, on the other hand, are battling for survival. The Basque club are just one point above the drop, but they enter this match buoyed by an away victory at Girona (April 5).

