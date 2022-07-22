“Same mistakes every summer are the reason we’ll never catch up to City” – Liverpool fans dejected as journalist provides update on transfer rumor 

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to a transfer update offered by Athletic journalist James Pearce.

Pearce has claimed that reports of the Reds bidding for Sporting Lisbon Matheus Nunes are 'nonsense'. The journalist also claimed that the club currently have no plans to strengthen their midfield during the current window.

Pearce has claimed that reports of the Reds bidding for Sporting Lisbon Matheus Nunes are 'nonsense'. The journalist also claimed that the club currently have no plans to strengthen their midfield during the current window.

Many believe that if Jurgen Klopp's side does have a weakness in their squad, it's that they lack depth in central midfield. Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all in their 30s. Meanwhile, squad players such as Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones and new signing Fabio Carvalho are all extremely inexperienced.

Nunes has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Portuguese football following an incredibly impressive season for Sporting. He scored four times and provided five assists in 50 appearances last term.

Nunes, who has earned eight Portugal caps, is predominately used in the number eight role. However, he is also comfortable in defensive midfield and as a number 10.

Following Pearace's report that Liverpool are not looking to improve their squad, supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration. Here are some of the reactions:

George🔴 @ftbl_george @JamesPearceLFC Same mistakes every summer are the reason we’ll never catch up to city @JamesPearceLFC Same mistakes every summer are the reason we’ll never catch up to city

Mahbub @MK98_____ @JamesPearceLFC Do you enjoy killing our dreams @JamesPearceLFC Do you enjoy killing our dreams

Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe Liverpool will sign a new midfielder this summer

The Reds have already made three signings this summer in the form of Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez, as well as wonderkids Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool have been consistently linked with a top-class midfielder this summer. However, Klopp has admitted that he doesn't think that a move is likely to happen during the current window. As per The Metro, the German boss proclaimed:

"I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says, 'I want to go.' Nobody came to me yet, but if that happens then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why?"

Klopp later added:

"I’m not looking to buy, I can say that. I don’t understand. I do not understand. People told me about this discussion (about the midfield options) but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this."

"I know all these things, that we don’t score enough goals from midfield, this and that, but what do we want? This 'Golden Cow' that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!"

