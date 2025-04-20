"Same performance we need in Copa Del Rey",", "In it like he meant it" - Fans hail Real Madrid star's showing in 1-0 win over Athletic Club

Real Madrid supporters online have eulogized Vinicius Junior after their dying-minute 1-0 La Liga win over Athletic Club on Sunday, April 20. The Brazilian proved to be a consistent menace in attack, and his overall performance impressed the club's supporters during the game.

Los Blancos enjoyed 75% of the ball possession and recorded five goal attempts in the first half. However, they failed to unlock Athletic Club's defense, leading to a stalemate (0-0) at the break.

Jude Bellingham was close to altering the scoreline after connecting with a cross from Vinicius in the 61st minute. The Englishman's header was, however, saved by goalkeeper Unai Simón.

In the 67th minute, Federico Valverde received a pass from Luka and unleashed a powerful shot, which was close to giving Madrid the lead. However, his effort was not enough to change the scoreline.

Vinicius scored for Madrid in the 79th minute, having placed his shot past goalkeeper Simon. But the Brazilian's celebration was short-lived as the goal was disallowed for offside by the VAR.

In added time (90+3’), Valverde netted the goal that secured all three points for Real Madrid. Following a rebound, the Uruguayan released a thunderous shot which was impossible for Simon to handle, and the ball went into the net.

Vinicius maintained a 62% passing accuracy (21/34) during his stint on the pitch. He also delivered six key passes, created two big chances, and successfully registered five out of 13 attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans trooped to X to laud the 24-year-old for his wonderful performance, with one tweeting:

"Same performance we need in copa del rey And same defence we need too camavinga ok lb yamal will not pass him one time and Valverde on rb Raphinha will be in pocket and leave feran for raul."

"Relentless Vini is all we need A headache for defenders," another added.

"Vini actually played well today," a satisfied fan opined.

"Vini as usual forgotten about.... MOTM performance.," another chimed in.

"Vini was in it like he meant it today," wrote another.

"I liked Vinícius’ reaction today" - Real Madrid manager on the Brazilian's performance against Athletic Club

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he was pleased with Vinicius' resurgence against Athletic Club. This comes after the Brazilian faced criticism for his dip in form in recent weeks. Reacting to Vinicius' performance, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"I liked Vinícius’ reaction today, after a lot of days that weren’t happy for him. He will be very important for the upcoming games."

Vinicius’ presence as one of Los Blancos' preferred front three has remained key despite recent criticism. In 26 La Liga games, he has recorded 11 goals and five assists this season.

On the table, Real Madrid (69) have now reduced the point gap between them and leaders Barcelona (74) to four points. Real Madrid will travel to Coliseum to face Getafe in their next league game on Wednesday, April 23.

