"Same type of results messed us last season" - Rio Ferdinand explains what Manchester United need to do to challenge for the Premier League title

Former defender Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United need to stop dropping points against weaker teams in order to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The 42-year-old said on his FIVE YouTube channel (via Metro):

"I just feel that these games is what we mentioned last season are hurting us, stopping us from contending for the Premier League and it’s creeping in this season already. We got away with it at Villarreal midweek, that was alarm bells there. We dropped points before that, we got beat by Aston Villa and then we dropped points against Everton."

According to Rio Ferdinand, Manchester United should easily be able to beat the likes of Aston Villa and Everton at Old Trafford. He also believes that the Red Devils' inconsistent form will cost them again this season.

The pundit continued:

"Villa and Everton, no disrespect to those teams but we should be winning those games, it’s not a given but if you want to win the league those teams get dismantled and sent back home."

"If you’re sitting there four or five games ago you sit there thinking we could win the league this year, we’re looking good. But now you look at it and think were still getting the same type of results that messed us up last season, different personnel, same results."

Manchester United were considered one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. However, their recent run of form has turned a few supporters against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his selection policy.

Manchester United have a tough run of fixtures in October and November

Manchester United have a challenging run of fixtures following the international break. The Red Devils will face all of their title rivals in a span of just two months, which could make or break their Premier League season.

Right after the international break, Manchester United will travel to face a struggling Leicester City side before taking on Liverpool at Old Trafford. After their game against Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will go up against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of October.

November will get even tougher for Manchester United as they will lock horns with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. In the midst of a busy league run, the Red Devils will also face Serie A side Atalanta and La Liga club Villarreal in the Champions League.

