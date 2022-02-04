Sampdoria vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A makes a return this weekend after a two-week hiatus and will see Sampdoria host Sassuolo at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon.

Sampdoria are in abysmal form at the moment. They lost 1-0 to Spezia in their last game, failing to hit a shot on target with their eight attempts. The result marked a seventh winless outing for the hosts across all competitions.

Sampdoria sit 16th in the Serie A table with just 20 points from 23 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Sunday.

Sassuolo have been very inconsistent of late with two losses, three wins and five draws in their last 10 games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Torino last time out, a result that flattered their performance on the day. Giacomo Raspadori scored a late equalizer for the visitors with their only shot on target.

The visitors sit 11th in the league standings with 29 points after 23 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways as they continue their pursuit of European football.

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Sampdoria and Sassuolo. The home team have won just four of those games while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Serie A clash earlier this season. The game ended goalless.

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Sassuolo Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Team News

Sampdoria

Maya Yoshida, Emil Audero and Mikkel Damsgaard are all injured and are not expected to feature this weekend. Albin Ekdal received a red card and is now suspended. Stefano Sensi should replace him in the starting XI.

Injured: Maya Yoshida, Emil Audero, Mikkel Damsgaard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Albin Ekdal

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang, Matheus Henrique and Filip Djuricic all remain out with various fitness concerns. All other players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Matheus Henrique, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wladimiro Falcone (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Giangiacomo Magnani, Alex Ferrari; Tomasso Augello, Tomas Rincon, Stefano Sensi, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Manolo Gabbiadini, Francesco Caputo

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli (GK); Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Abdou Harroui; Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sampdoria are on a seven-game winless run across all competitions, including a five-game losing streak. They have struggled in front of goal of late as they have managed to score more than once in a game just once in their last nine league games.

Sassuolo have had mixed results of late but are currently unbeaten in back-to-back games. They should have just enough to pick up the win at the weekend.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Sassuolo

Edited by Manas Mitul