"Lionel Messi is Barcelona" - Club legend believes Messi will stay at the Nou Camp

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o believes Lionel Messi will stay at the Nou Camp and will sign a new deal this summer.

In an interview with Super Deportivo Radio, Eto'o said that he cannot imagine Lionel Messi playing for any club other than Barcelona. In the interview, Eto'o said:

“Messi is Barcelona, it doesn’t even cross my mind to see him with another shirt. It is his house, it is his club, it is his love. Leo is all Barcelona.”

Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi played alongside each other at Barcelona, winning the treble in 2009. Eto'o also revealed some of the advice he gave to a young Messi during the Argentine's early years.

Eto’o said:

"When you score goals, you will be unique’. In the end we play soccer to score goals. If you dribble the entire opposing team but don’t score, it doesn’t do much good.”

Eto’o is pleased that Lionel Messi took his advice which helped him become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport:

“He always listened to me, and I am grateful to him for that. He didn’t say anything, because he’s a very quiet boy, but he put it into practice," Eto'o added.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

💬 Samuel Eto'o: "I know that Messi loves Barcelona, that he has no problems and that it is not a question of money. The only thing is the project, which has to be reliable. Messi is God and when you have a God you just have to admire him." — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) June 21, 2021

Samuel Eto’o believes Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero can score tonnes of goals at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero recently joined Barcelona from Manchester City. The Catalan giants signed the Argentine forward on a free transfer this summer.

Samuel Eto'o believes the pair of Lionel Messi and Aguero could score 60 goals in the coming season if they remain fit. He said:

"We're going to see 60 goals every season. I only hope that God protects them from any more injuries."

Barcelona have strengthened their attack for next season. Apart from Sergio Aguero, the Blaugrana have also signed Netherlands star Memphis Depay from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer.

The only concern Barcelona now have is Lionel Messi's contract. The 33-year-old will be a free agent in a week's time. However, the club hierarchy are convinced that Messi will sign a new two-year deal, keeping him at the Nou Camp until 2023.

Confident Ronald Koeman insists Lionel Messi 'has to finish his career at Barcelona' https://t.co/7lcZ6U8Ner — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 18, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava