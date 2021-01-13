Samuel Eto'o picks between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

Samuel Eto'o has claimed that working with Jose Mourinho was better than his time under Pep Guardiola. The legendary striker highlighted that he preferred the Portuguese manager's style of play than the Spaniard's free-flowing version.

Samuel Eto'o is one of the few players to have played under both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. The former striker worked with the Portuguese at Inter Milan and Chelsea, while spending time under Guardiola at Barcelona.

SPORTbible were chatting with Eto'o when he spoke about various topics. Talking about different styles of play, the 39-year-old said:

"I am more friends with Jose Mourinho's style. It's a question of style, they each have their own way, I prefer Jose Mourinho. However, Pep is a top top coach, so I don't think you can make a decision, but I can tell you that there is no other coach, no other manager, who will get to motivate his players as much as Jose Mourinho does, for me the treble with Jose is the special one," Eto'o said.

Eto'o further said in this regard:

"Now there are more coaches with their own style. Yet, in terms of motivating and getting the most out of their players, that is Jose Mourinho."

Samuel Eto'o on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Samuel Eto'o chimed in on the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate and claimed that Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the best ever. He added that the Argentine is calm all the time and is the same in every single match. He said:

Advertisement

"I believe he is the greatest of this life and also of the other life. When he is playing, you really have the impression that he's playing a pick up game with his friends," Eto'o added.

Samuel Eto'o, now a retired footballer, is touted as one of the best strikers in the history of the game. The Cameroonian turned out for several big clubs across Europe and started his top-flight career at Real Madrid.

After his Los Blancos spell, he went on to play for Inter Milan, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sampdoria and even had a spell in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala. He played his final matches for Qatar SC in the 2018/19 season before calling it quits.