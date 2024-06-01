"Sancho to apologize" - Paddy Power list hilarious bet ahead of Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final 

Paddy Power customers can hilariously bet on Jadon Sancho apologizing to Erik ten Hag after Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. The English winger is set to start at Wembley tonight (June 1) in potentially his last game for BvB.

The Irish gambling company's betting offer involves Sancho needing to apologize to Manchester United manager Ten Hag during a post-match interview:

"Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten Hag in post match interview on TNT Sport."

Paddy Power's Jadon Sancho special for tonight's Champions League final.

Sancho, 24, rejoined Dortmund on loan in January after a massive falling out with Manchester United manager Ten Hag. The duo clashed over the England international's training performance and he accused the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat in a now-deleted X post.

Ten Hag banished Sancho from the Red Devils' first team for six months until he returned to Signal Iduna Park. The Dutch coach wanted the winger to apologize before considering reinstating him into his team.

Sancho has refound the form which made United spend £72 million on him in July 2021. He's posted three goals and as many assists in 20 games across competitions since returning to Dortmund.

The former Manchester City academy youngster will make his first Champions League final appearance. His parent club crashed out of the competition in the group stages.

Sebastian Kehl tips Jadon Sancho to be decisive for Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the Champions League final

Jadon Sancho gears up for the Champions League final.

Dortmund have been delighted with Sancho's progress this season and are hoping he can come to the fore at Wembley. The tricky winger was a standout performer in the Bundesliga giants' 2-0 aggregate win against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

BvB director Sebastian Kehl thinks Sancho will have a say in tonight's final against Real Madrid. He alluded to the Englishman wearing a smile once again (via Football Espana):

"Sancho has recovered his smile with us and that’s just what he needed, to be happy playing football again. I have the feeling he’s going to be decisive against Real Madrid."

Sancho will come up against a former teammate Jude Bellingham who has been in remarkable form since joining Real Madrid. He left Signal Iduna Park for the Santiago Bernabeu last summer and has 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 games.

The two English compatriots will be at the forefront of the Champions League final at Wembley. Sancho could don the Dortmund shirt for the final time as they will reportedly struggle to finance a permanent deal, per Sky Sport Germany.