"Sancho is back cooking, tears in my eyes" - Twitter erupts as Manchester United stage second-half comeback to secure 2-2 draw against Leeds United

Manchester United had Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to thank as the duo ensured a comeback for the Red Devils against Leeds United, with the match ending 2-2.

The Red Devils kicked off and went on the back burner almost immediately. In the opening minute, Wilfried Gnonto made a bold start to the post-Marsch era by scoring a fantastic goal.

Leeds stole the ball in midfield, and the forward led the break, exchanging a quick one-two pass with Patrick Bamford before unleashing a low shot that found its way into the near corner.

Manchester United were under intense pressure early on in the game, but the team did find some opportunities to threaten their opponents. Leeds tried to play out from the back, but they turned the ball over, and United countered quickly.

They got the ball to Alejandro Garnacho in the box, who was free with ample space. He took a touch and shot, but the ball sailed just wide of the post.

Garnacho had yet another chance and broke free on goal, dodging a tackle by goalkeeper Illan Meslier. He faked out a sliding defender in the box before attempting to shoot, but Maximilian Wober was there to block the shot off the line and deny Manchester United.

Marcel Sabitzer also hit a powerful shot towards the upper corner of the near post from just outside the Leeds box, but Meslier made a brilliant diving save. The match was high energy and end-to-end, making for an entertaining spectacle, and the first half ended without further goals.

In the second half, Leeds got off to a blazing start, much like the first. They successfully won the ball from Garnacho in the midfield and charged forward with it. Crysencio Summerville was wide open on the left wing and delivered a low cross that was unfortunately turned into their own net by Raphael Varane.

Manchester United finally scored, reducing the deficit, and who else but Marcus Rashford could it have been? The forward got into the box, finding the perfect position in the middle of the area to receive the cross from Diogo Dalot. He rose high and headed it beyond Meslier and into the goal.

Manchester United soon turned the game on its head as Jadon Sancho picked up a loose ball in space within the Leeds box and immediately shot it towards the goal. The ball went through several players, potentially obstructing Meslier's view, before finding its way into the back of the net.

Both sides continued to seek out that final opportunity to score the goal that would win the game. However, they eventually shared the spoils as the match ended 2-2, and here is how Twitter reacted:

Trey @UTDTrey JADON SANCHO BEST IN THE WORLDDD AHHHHH JADON SANCHO BEST IN THE WORLDDD AHHHHH

Trey @UTDTrey Bro Sancho is back cooking, tears in my eyes Bro Sancho is back cooking, tears in my eyes

rufaro @quinn_utd @brfootball A happy Sancho is a beautiful player to watch @brfootball A happy Sancho is a beautiful player to watch

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Something ten Hag has given Man United back is their resilience. The players are buying into him. They care again. Something ten Hag has given Man United back is their resilience. The players are buying into him. They care again.

That Ten Hag smile after Sancho's goal as well.



Knows the job isn’t done but can’t control the joy he felt for Jadon in the moment. That Ten Hag smile after Sancho’s goal as well. Knows the job isn’t done but can’t control the joy he felt for Jadon in the moment.

Subs have changed this for Ten Hag. Rashford more in the game, Sancho a hassle.



Adams looks like he's taken one in the opal fruits. Subs have changed this for Ten Hag. Rashford more in the game, Sancho a hassle.Adams looks like he's taken one in the opal fruits.

Not the 3 points we wanted but after that first half we'll take the point today and move on. Marcus Rashford & Jadon Sancho.

Fred is absolutely atrocious.

Such a liability for this team…

Going to be a long 3 games without Casemiro Fred is absolutely atrocious. Such a liability for this team…Going to be a long 3 games without Casemiro

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 Blood hell Fred. The floor to his talent levels has dropped right back down now Casemiro is gone. Blood hell Fred. The floor to his talent levels has dropped right back down now Casemiro is gone.

Lunihan @LunihanV1 United would be a mid table side without Casemiro and Rashford, genuinely not joking… United would be a mid table side without Casemiro and Rashford, genuinely not joking…

