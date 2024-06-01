"Sancho is a fraud", "Hall of shame performance" - Manchester United fans mock Jadon Sancho after Dortmund lose Champions League final

Manchester United fans made light of Jadon Sancho missing out on UEFA Champions League glory after Borussia Dortmund lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in tonight's final. The England international failed to steer BvB to glory at Wembley on Saturday (June 1).

Sancho played 87 minutes of Dortmund's loss and struggled to get a foothold in the game. He pulled off just one of three dribble attempts and won two of seven ground duels.

Dani Carvajal's 74th-minute header and Vinicius Junior's fine 83rd-minute strike sealed Madrid's 15th European title. Edin Terzic's side wasted several opportunities, particularly in the first half.

Jadon Sancho, 24, appeared in the Champions League final six months after returning to the Bundesliga giants. He left Manchester United after falling out with Erik ten Hag about his performance in training.

The English attacker has bounced back from his Red Devils woes during his loan at Dortmund. He shined in the Bundesliga side's 2-0 aggregate semifinal win against PSG.

Sancho failed to steal the show at Wembley with all of Europe including fans of his parent club watching. His unconvincing performance was torn to shreds by the Old Trafford faithful.

One fan argued that the Englishman is average:

"Sancho is fraud He is a total benefit boy I had been saying it!! He just average and completing numbers for Dortmund."

Another fan gave a grim verdict of his outing at Wembley:

"Hall of shame performance."

More Manchester United fans took aim on X (formerly Twitter) at their loanee.

One fan compared Jadon Sancho's final performance to Alejandro Garnacho's from their FA Cup final win:

"When their team need them most."

Another fan pointed out Red Devils youngsters Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo's trophy success:

"Almighty Sancho can hold that. Garnacho and Kobbie won a trophy."

One fan asked for a moment of silence for those backing Ten Hag over the winger:

"A minute silence for those who wanted to cook Ten Hag if Sancho had won the UCL with Dortmund."

One fan posted a video of Thanos as a comparison to Sancho heading back to Ten Hag at Old Trafford:

"Ten Hag when Sancho returns to training after losing the final."

Another fan suggested the former Manchester City academy graduate should have apologized to Ten Hag:

"Sancho should’ve apologised. Would have won some silverware."

Jadon Sancho appeared to take a dig at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ahead of UCL final

Jadon Sancho showed vast improvement at Borussia Dortmund after leaving Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho spoke ahead of the Champions League final about Dortmund boss Terzic. He seemed to voice his frustrations with his time playing under Ten Hag at Manchester United (via Metro):

"It’s definitely important for me to have a manager who has that trust in me that I can go anywhere on the pitch to pick up the ball. I’m a player where I see things and when I see things I like to just move around."

The London-born winger appeared 44 times across competitions under Ten Hag, posting seven goals and three assists. The Dutch coach preferred Antony over him which was the start of his tumultuous spell with the Red Devils boss.