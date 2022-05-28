"Saturday will be no different" - Ian Rush reveals his prediction for Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Ian Rush is confident his former side Liverpool will be able to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The Reds legend claims their defenders need to shut down Karim Benzema, who should be their main target.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final, a repeat of the 2018 edition. The Reds lost 3-1 in Kyiv after Benzema capitalized on Loris Karius' mistake and Gareth Bale scored a brace.

While talking to Gambling.com [via The Sport Review], Rush was quick to back his former side to beat Los Blancos. He made a few suggestions for them and said:

"Liverpool need to shut down Madrid's service to [Karim] Benzema, who is set for a fascinating battle with Virgil van Dijk. Real have a few avenues they look to go down to get Benzema within striking distance of the goal, and Luka Modric is their primary creator.

"But Madrid have other creators in their side so it's important for L'pool not to focus too much on the little Croatian, or they could leave themselves exposed elsewhere. If the Reds can limit the supply to Benzema and simultaneously play their own attacking game, then I think they'll win the game."

Rush added:

"They'll have to take their chances when they come though, because Thibaut Courtois is a top quality goalkeeper who has bags of experience, and he's no stranger to Liverpool given his past with Chelsea. The same applies to Madrid, though, because Alisson Becker has been fantastic this season – there's no one I'd prefer to have in goal in a one-on-one situation. Will L'pool win a seventh European Cup? I always expect L'pool to win, no matter who they're playing, and Saturday will be no different."

Liverpool eye revenge against Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot have spoken about the UEFA Champions League final and added that they are looking for revenge for the 2018 loss.

Salah was forced off with an injury early in the game and found out about the result while in the hospital. Elliot was a Fulham player at the time but was in the stadium supporting the Reds in the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava