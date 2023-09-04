Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal star has giant image of Lionel Messi from 2022 FIFA World Cup upset on his suitcase 

Al Hilal's Saudi Arabian full-back Saud Abdulhamid travels with an image of himself alongside Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with him on his suitcase.

Abdulhamid was a member of the Saudi Arabia side that pulled off the biggest shock of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Al-Akhdar secured a memorable 2-1 comeback victory over Messi's Argentina in Group C's opener.

The Al Hilal defender went toe to toe with Lionel Messi during the surprise win and he has made sure never to forget the moment. A picture of him traveling with an image of the Argentine icon picking him up off the ground is printed on his suitcase.

Messi, 36, led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar but kicked off his campaign as part of a La Abiceleste side that suffered a defeat to Saudi. He went on to bag seven goals and three assists in seven games as his nation claimed the illustrious trophy.

Abdulhamid's Saudi were knocked out in the group stages but will always be remembered for their memorable win against Argentina. The full-back could have been playing alongside Messi for Al Hilal. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner turned the Saudi giants down for a move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's immediate impact for Inter Miami hasn't surprised LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo

Messi is running things for Miami in the MLS.

Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo has branded Lionel Messi as the best player in the world and isn't surprised by his immediate impact in the MLS.

Messi was again at his scintillating best in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over LAFC last night (September 3). The legendary Argentine provided two assists, one for longtime teammate Jordi Alba and one for Leonardo Campana.

Since joining the Herons, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has taken his tally to 11 goals and five assists in just 11 games across competitions. He was instrumental in helping Gerardo Martino's men win the Leagues Cup, finishing as the tournament's top goalscorer (10 goals in seven games).

LAFC Boss Cherundolo has lavished praise on Lionel Messi and expected the Argentine hero to shine in the MLS. He said (via ESPN):

"(Messi) is the best player in the world, what did you think he was going to do when he came (to the MLS)?"

Inter Miami are unbeaten since he joined the MLS club earlier this summer. They were in dire form prior to his arrival, losing five, drawing three, and winning one of nine games.

The Herons are looking to race up the MLS Eastern Conference table and into the playoff places. They sit 14th, eight points behind ninth-placed DC United, currently occupying the final playoff place.

Lionel Messi's incredible start to life at DRV PNK Stadium should come as no surprise. He wowed at the World Cup last year and also helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title.