Saudi Arabia fans make their way to clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina with giant horse and banners (WATCH) 

Saudi Arabia fans have arrived at the Lusail Stadium to watch their team take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Asian country's fans are in full regalia, prepared to support their team against one of the favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Lusail Stadium, with a capacity of 80,000 fans, is expected to have an electric atmosphere for the game. It is also the venue for the tournament final, to be held on December 18.

Saudi fans are singing their way into the stadium, with one fan riding a massive toy horse and another seen in a humungous jersey of the Asian country

433 @433 Saudi Arabia fans are on another level 🤯



Saudi Arabia fans are on another level 🤯 https://t.co/YZkOQ6D9US

The toy horse is being dragged on wheels, with one sitting on the thing itself. The country's deep blue jersey is also prominent in the humungous prop of the national team's shirt, carried by the fans. Other fans are singing their hearts out as they make their way into the stadium.

It will be a tough challenge for Saudi Arabia to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina, who have not lost a game in almost three years.

Saudi Arabia are the underdogs against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup

Argentina are currently on a 36-match unbeaten run and will be keen to make it 37 by claiming three points against Saudi Arabia today.

For Saudi Arabia, qualifying for the World Cup itself is a step in the right direction. The country's footballing prospects are growing by the day and playing big matches against some of the best players in the world will only motivate them to do even better going forward. Their hope will be to try and qualify from the group stage in this tournament and then take it from there.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Saudi Arabia vs Argentina is about to kick off, in electric atmosphere. 📸 - Saudi Arabia vs Argentina is about to kick off, in electric atmosphere. https://t.co/2PHwUkWQ2f

For today's game, Saudi Arabia will be aware of the threat posed by the iconic Lionel Messi. The Argentine captain, even at 35, is the biggest threat on the football pitch.

He's in remarkable form this season for club and country. For Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games this season. The Argentine captain is also on a brilliant scoring streak for his nation, notching up 10 goals in his last six games.

Argentina, considered one of the favorites for the World Cup, will be keen to begin their Qatar journey on a positive note with a dominating win. However, football is a strange game and underdogs do have their day every now and then.

Get Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes