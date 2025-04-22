Saudi Arabia’s minister of sports hints fresh Mohamed Salah transfer plan despite recent Liverpool renewal: Reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is still a long-term prospect for the Saudi Pro League, according to Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. Salah's new deal will keep him at Anfield until 2027, but the Gulf country still have a keen eye on the Egyptian forward.

At 32, he is having another standout season with 27 goals and 18 assists in 33 games in the Premier League to show for it. He remains key to the Reds' title challenge with new head coach Arne Slot, as they sit on the verge of claiming the league title.

His decision to stay in Anfield was unable to stop Saudi interest, which has previously seen clubs like Al-Itihad try to lure him in for £150 million. Speaking at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said (via Daily Mail):

"I mean, he's a superstar. He's an iconic Arab Muslim. He fits the identity of playing in the Saudi league. It was his decision to renew with, but linking Saudi to him and everything... think from Day 1 they link Saudi to him. There wasn't any discussions. But it's good to have that.

"Now you can see that any player wants to renew their contract or sign their, they [the media] are saying that they're coming to Saudi and most 90 per cent of it is not true. But I think we have a strategy that we're working on and everyone is saying that we're just signing any players."

Mohamed Salah has won everything with Liverpool, during his time at the club under Jurgen Klopp. They clinched the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup, among others. Under Slot, though, they are set to lift the title once more.

Mohamed Salah urged to win more trophies at Liverpool to seal Premier League legacy

Mohamed Salah has been urged to win more trophies at Liverpool in order to seal his legacy in the Premier League. The Egyptian forward is now set to complete a decade at Anfield, and has put pen to paper on a contract extension.

With 243 goals, he currently ranks third in the club’s all-time scorers list. For former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit, silverware is required to associate Salah with the best. Petit said (via Liverpool.com):

"Mohamed Salah is without doubt one of the best players in Premier League history. Whether he's the best is hard to say...

"If he wants to be among the very best in Premier League history - right up there with the icons - he may need to win another major trophy with Liverpool. I actually thought this season might be the one for Liverpool to win the Champions League. Now that Salah's staying, who knows what could still happen?"

Mohamed Salah could potentially overtake Roger Hunt and Ian Rush in the all-time goalscorers list. Ian Rush is the highest with 339 goals, and the Egyptian is less than 100 goals.

