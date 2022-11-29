Saudi Arabia to showcase Lionel Messi's career milestones at a show to pay tribute to Argentina captain

Lionel Messi's illustrious career milestones have been showcased at a Riyadh Season show in Saudi Arabia. Titled The Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition, the show includes acrobats who paid homage to Messi with their athleticism as local fans looked on.

Speaking to Arab News, the show's director Andrew Corbett revealed that the name of the show had been inspired by Lionel Messi's shirt number with the Argentina national team. He also revealed their intentions with this year's edition of the Riyadh season show and said:

"The difference between the show of today and last year is that we’ve decided to make it small and more special, more intimate and exclusive for Riyadh Season. And it’s an adaptation of the show from last year, but we created a little special version."

The show's performers also spoke to Arab News, revealing their excitement at presenting the show, which will go on till December 1. One of the acrobats, Renato Dias, shared:

"This is my second time in Saudi Arabia, and we came with more surprises like the Messi Challenge and the World Cup, which is awesome."

Lionel Messi won't move to Inter Miami: Messi's representative Marcelo Mendez

Messi's representatives have moved to quash claims linking the Barcelona legend with a move to MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Speaking to CNN (via GOAL), Lionel Messi's representative Marcelo Mendez made it clear that there is currently no agreement in place for the Argentine to move to Miami. Mendez explained Messi's current transfer status and said:

“It’s false, it’s fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season.”

The Argentine is into the final year of his current deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and will be free to start speaking to other European clubs in the spring.

However, there have been rumors that Messi had agreed a deal to become the highest-paid player in the MLS. He had previously stated that he would be open to playing in the USA.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are nearing a deal to make him the highest-paid player in MLS history, per @TimesSport Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are nearing a deal to make him the highest-paid player in MLS history, per @TimesSport https://t.co/Ou5BxoyWN4

The Argentine is currently on international duty in what is likely to be his final World Cup with La Albiceleste. Messi scored in his nation's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener as well as their subsequent 2-0 win over Mexico.

Argentina are currently second in Group C with three points and will play Poland in their final group-stage fixture.

