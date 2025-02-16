"Saudi cannot come soon enough", "Playing against us" - Liverpool fans slam star's 'diabolical' showing despite 2-1 Wolves win

Liverpool fans on X have lambasted Darwin Nunez after he struggled to make an impact as a second-half substitute during their nervy 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, February 16.

Ad

The Reds responded well in the first half against Wolves, just days after suffering a disappointing 2-2 draw against Everton. Luis Diaz bundled the ball into the back of the net in the 15th minute to break the deadlock before Mohamed Salah converted a penalty (37') after the former was fouled in the box by Jose Sa.

Salah found the bottom-left corner with an excellent strike following the break but his effort was ruled out due to a fractional offside. However, Wolves ended the game well, dominating the ball, with Matheus Cunha halving the deficit in the 67th minute with a brilliant shot.

Ad

Trending

Arne Slot subbed on Darwin Nunez to replace Diogo Jota up front. However, the Uruguayan failed to offer much, creating zero chances, landing zero shots in goal, losing three duels, and completing just four passes with an accuracy of 57 percent.

One Liverpool fan was unimpressed, posting:

"Nunez and Diaz are f***ing hilarious man… not one of them is good. Saudi cannot come soon enough."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Nunez was playing against us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other Liverpool fans reacted below:

"Sell Darwin Nunez on the very first day of summer transfer window. Absolutely despicable footballer #LIVWOL," one fan demanded.

"Nunez diabolical second half, couldn't win a raffle. I think some think because he's big he's good in duels, but he practically lost every header, and wasn't the pressing machine we needed either. Not sure what Slot does with him from here," one fan commented.

Ad

"We were playing with 10 men there with Nunez up top. Didn’t contribute in any capacity," another added.

"That Nunez cameo. Jesus fcking CHRIST," another exclaimed.

How did Liverpool fare during their 2-1 win over Wolves?

Liverpool defended well as a unit to overcome a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers side at Anfield. They remain at the top of the Premier League table with 60 points from 25 games, seven points above second-placed Arsenal.

Ad

The possession was equally split between both sides at 50 percent each. The visitors completed more passes with 378 with an accuracy of 84 percent. Meanwhile, the Reds completed 359 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

Liverpool struggled up front, particularly in the second half as they landed zero shots on goal. Overall, Arne Slot and Co. landed 10 shots in total with three being on target (xG of 1.76). In comparison, the Wolves landed 16 shots with four shots being on target (xG of 1.33), and were arguably unfortunate to come away with zero points.

Ad

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 16, 2025, at 9:52 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback