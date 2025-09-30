"Saudi level at best", "Time he thought about another club or another sport" - Fans slam Real Madrid star despite their 5-0 win against Kairat

Vinicius Jr. has found himself at the center of online criticism for his performance during the Champions League match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid on Tuesday, September 30. The Brazilian winger once again failed to impress despite Los Blancos cruising to a 5-0 victory to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition after two games.

Following a humiliating 5-2 defeat to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in LaLiga over the weekend, the expectation for Real Madrid was to deliver a strong response in Kazakhstan. It looked as though Kairat would take an unlikely lead in the opening 15 seconds when Thibaut Courtois saved Dastan Satpaev's close-range header.

That scare appeared to awaken the 15-time champions, who immediately started dictating proceedings. Their efforts paid dividends midway through the first half. Kairat's goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza came off his line to prevent a goal but ended up colliding with Franco Mastantuono in the box. Kylian Mbappe clinically dispatched the resulting spot kick, ensuring his side went into the break with a slender advantage.

Just seven minutes into the second half, Mbappe doubled Real Madrid's advantage before his hat-trick in the 73rd minute after being teed up by Arda Guler. Substitutes Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz completed the rout in the 83rd and 93rd minutes, respectively.

While Los Blancos' fans were undoubtedly happy with the result, many were unimpressed with Vinicius' performance. The 25-year-old didn't have the best of nights in the 70 minutes he spent on the pitch. He missed two big chances, lost possession 16 times, and received a match rating of 6.7, as per Sofascore. After the match, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment, with one writing:

"Vini really fell off."

Francis mila @Francismilacfc @UTDdahnny Vini really fell off

Another tweeted:

"Vini cant hack it against almaty then he's done and he is."

a @barca666shooter vini cant hack it against almaty then he's done and he is

Another supported the notion that Rodrygo should always start ahead of Vinicius, and likened the 25-year-old's performance to players in Saudi.

"Everyday of the week, vini saudi level at best," they wrote.

Hell is open for curious people @smartmadridista @amitttrmfc2 everyday of the week, vini saudi level at best

Another claimed the winger has lost his talismanic status at Madrid.

"It’s high time Vini thought about another club or another sport because Madrid has a new leader and it is not him," they claimed.

Nnámdí @__Nnamdi_ It’s high time Vini thought about another club or another sport because Madrid has a new leader and it is not him

"Vini was awful against Kairat btw," one summed it up bluntly.

𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐱 @totalsportx @BeetNeverDa2nd @MadridXtra Vini was awful against Kairat btw.

Kylian Mbappe shines as Real Madrid thrash Kairat

Kylian Mbappe once again stole the show as Real Madrid defeated Kairat Almaty at Pavlodar Central Stadium. The Frenchman's hat-trick saw him achieve new milestones in the UCL. He has now scored four hat-tricks and also has the joint-most hat-tricks away from home in the competition's history, along with Filippo Inzaghi.

He is currently the top scorer in the ongoing UCL, with five goals in two matches. He has now scored 13 goals in nine games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

