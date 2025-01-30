Saudi Minister of Sport claims it would be 'a pleasure and a privilege' to have Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Saudi Pro League amid recent links

Saudi Minister of Sport Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has revealed his wish to see Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League in the future.

Salah, 32, has allegedly been linked with a permanent switch to Saudi Arabia for a year or so. And with the winger in the final six months of his Reds contract, his future could well be in the Gulf state soon.

Expand Tweet

Trending

During a chat on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Al-Faisal was asked to share his honest thoughts on Salah potentially moving to a Saudi Pro League club. He replied (h/t Mirror):

"He's the most high profile Muslim player in the world. He's arguably one of the best two or three players in the world. He hasn't signed a new contract yet. Is he? Is he the big prize? Well, definitely, because if he ticks all the right boxes, even for us, we'd love to have him."

Opining more on the Liverpool attacker's future, Al-Faisal elaborated:

"He's Egyptian, and we have a very good relationship, and we feel like we are one with the Egyptians as well, from our culture and our history and so on. So to have Mo Salah or other players that are good role models would be a pleasure and a privilege to have in the Saudi Pro League. Will it happen or not? That's up to the clubs to decide and to see what negotiations go on."

Salah, who has reportedly been linked with Al-Hilal of late, is currently relishing a sensational season at Liverpool. He has scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 32 overall matches for his side this term.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool youngster thanks Arne Slot for debut

After making his Champions League debut in Liverpool's 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven earlier on Wednesday (January 29), James McConnell opened up on his experience. He said (h/t Tribal Football):

"It was a really proud moment to start the game and I was really excited. I think the boss has put faith in a lot of young lads tonight thanks to the work that all the senior lads have done over the course of the season to put us in such a good position. I'm really grateful to the boss and you've just got to try to take the opportunity when it comes to you, even if it was a tough game like that."

During the recent defeat, the midfielder completed 35 of his 41 passes, and won all four of his tackles and seven of 13 overall duels as a starter.

McConnell, 20, has made three total appearances for his club this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback