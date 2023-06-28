Saudi Pro League clubs willing to offer 24-year-old Real Madrid star 20 times his current salary to complete transfer: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. According to El Nacional, the interested clubs are willing to offer him a salary twenty times higher than his current earnings to secure his services.

The departure of star players to the Saudi Arabian league has become a concern for European giants, with top talents enticed by the opportunity to earn astronomical wages. This trend has affected clubs like Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, and now Madrid is facing a similar challenge.

The Middle Eastern country is making heavy inroads into European talent after Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo for a massive 200 million Euro deal. Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante have also followed Ronaldo to join Saudi Pro League.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos opted to remain in Spain, prioritizing their loyalty over the lucrative financial offers they received. The same dilemma now faces Fede Valverde, as he is also tempted by various clubs offering him an astronomical salary increase.

Currently earning a modest net salary of four million euros per year, Valverde's importance in Carlo Ancelotti's tactics and consistent performances make his current earnings seem significantly low. The Saudi Arabian clubs have dangled an offer twenty times higher than his current salary, presenting a considerable temptation for the 24-year-old Uruguayan.

While the financial windfall is enticing, Valverde would consider his options carefully. Leaving Europe and sacrificing the opportunity to compete at the highest level is a significant decision.

However, Valverde has achieved remarkable success at a young age, winning numerous titles with Madrid. Ultimately, the decision rests with Valverde and his family, and it is one that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is likely anxious about.

With a contract that runs until 2027, negotiations between the club and potential suitors will need to occur. Perez is expected to demand no less than €100 million for the talented midfielder if they agree to let the Uruguayan leave.

Kylian Mbappe unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer, risking €70m bonus - Reports

According to reports from Mario Cortegana, a potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid this summer would result in the player forfeiting a lucrative €70 million bonus.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| A Kylian Mbappe departure this summer would mean the player would miss out on his €70m bonus. For that reason, those at Valdebebas and and the Mbappe camp — see a move this summer as an unlikely scenario. 🎖️| A Kylian Mbappe departure this summer would mean the player would miss out on his €70m bonus. For that reason, those at Valdebebas and and the Mbappe camp — see a move this summer as an unlikely scenario. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖️| A Kylian Mbappe departure this summer would mean the player would miss out on his €70m bonus. For that reason, those at Valdebebas and and the Mbappe camp — see a move this summer as an unlikely scenario. @MarioCortegana https://t.co/RIn28X6F8K

The ongoing transfer saga surrounding Mbappe and Madrid has been a significant storyline in the past two years. Despite continuous speculation and interest, the current situation suggests that a move this summer is improbable.

Both parties, including the Madrid hierarchy and the Mbappe camp, have been in continuous touch for a negotiated deal over the years, but nothing concrete has yet come out. The summer transfer window is still open, leaving space for anything to happen vis-a-vis the Madrid-Mbappe saga.

