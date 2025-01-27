Saudi Pro League giants want to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong: Reports

According to a report by Victor Navarro, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad is keen to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been at the club since 2019 but has slipped down the pecking order in the team.

De Jong joined the Catalan giants from Ajax for a reported € 86 million fee and has gone on to make 232 appearances for the team, helping them to one LaLiga and one Copa del Rey title. The Central midfielder has struggled with injuries lately, missing 47 games since the start of the 2023/24 season.

The 27-year-old's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and he is at an impasse with the club concerning an extension at the Spanish giants. The Saudi Arabian club will be keen to bring talented midfielders to their rapidly growing league and improve their team's chances of challenging the reigning champions of Al-Hilal in the future.

“I needed these goals. I was coming off a difficult period. I started the year with a lot of injuries." Barcelona star pleased to get on the scoresheet

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has shared his delight at getting on the scoresheet for the first time for the club in the league this season. The Spaniard bagged a brace as his side trounced Valencia today 7-1 in LaLiga.

Lopez, another graduate of the Catalan club's famed La Masia youth ranks, has made 62 appearances for his boyhood club, bagging 12 goals and four assists since breaking into the team in 2023. Speaking with DAZN after his side's recent win, the forward said:

“I think we were having a bad run in the league and we needed this win. It’s very important and now we have to keep fighting. I needed these goals. I was coming off a difficult period. I started the year with a lot of injuries... I’m happy with the win and personally I’m happy to continue gaining confidence and help the team.”

“I think the manager tells us that, we are all important. Whoever comes out, we will give our level. That is what it means to be a team. We are going to fight for the League. There is still a long way to go and we are sure to fight until the end.”

Fermin Lopez is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2029 and is one the brightest prospects at the club. The 21-year-old will be keen to build on the Spanish Super Cup win he and his side claimed this season and challenge their eternal rivals Real Madrid for the LaLiga crown.

