“Saudi Pro League is much better than MLS” - Rio Ferdinand makes incredible Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo transfer admission

Rio Ferdinand has insisted the Saudi Pro League is better than MLS when opining that Cristiano Ronaldo has been unnecessarily criticized in comparison to his longtime rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 38, and Messi, 36, have left Europe to embark on new adventures on the two different continents. The Portuguese icon headed to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January, while the Argentine hero joined MLS side Inter Miami in July.

Lionel Messi's arrival in the United States was heralded by many as he turned down a move to Saudi with Al-Hilal and a potential return to Barcelona.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo received backlash for his decision to move to Saudi and become the world's highest-paid player.

Ferdinand has questioned the media's treatment of the five-time UEFA Champions League winner in comparison to his longtime rival. He highlights the fact that the USA has problems itself amid concerns about human rights in Saudi Arabia (via Transfer News Live on X):

"Look at how the media and people dealt with Messi going to America and Cristiano Ronaldo going to Saudi Arabia. When a player goes to America, you greet him, but when a player goes to Saudi, he is attacked. Do you want to tell me that America is a perfect country?"

The Manchester United legend continued by insisting he would have chosen to join the Saudi Pro League over the MLS. He reckons it's a superior competition:

"If I had not retired 100%, I would go to Saudi Arabia without thinking and without a doubt. The USA? No, the Saudi Pro League is much better than MLS.”

The Saudi Pro League and the MLS are looking to rival some of Europe's top leagues amid the acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Their arrivals in their respective leagues managed to lure more talent with them.

The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante have all joined Ronaldo in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been joined by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at DRV PNK.

Cristiano Ronaldo also insisted the Saudi Pro League is better than the MLS despite Lionel Messi's arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo reckons European football has lost its appeal.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke just days after Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player in June when he claimed the Saudi Pro League to be better than the MLS. He said (via ESPN):

"The Saudi league is better than MLS. I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here."

The Al-Nassr superstar then made a bold claim regarding the growth of the Saudi Pro League, touting it to eclipse the Turkish Super Lig and Eredivisie:

"In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league."

Ronaldo downplayed any chances he'll return to Europe in the future alluding to his age and suggesting that European football has lost quality:

"I'm 100 percent sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38 years old. And European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in scintillating form since arriving at Al-Nassr in January. He's bagged 25 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions, winning the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month in August and September.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been dominating the MLS with inspired performances for Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions, winning the Leagues Cup.