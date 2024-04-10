Saudi Sports Ministry release statement amid rumors of discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo after controversial red card vs Al-Hilal

Saudi Sports Ministry has released a statement dismissing claims that its minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal contacted Cristiano Ronaldo after the Al-Nassr superstar was shown a red card against Al-Hilal on Monday, April 8.

Al-Nassr suffered a 2-1 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. Ronaldo was dismissed in the 86th minute of the game for his clash with Ali Albulayhi. The Portugal ace appeared to elbow Albulayhi in the chest.

Reports have been percolating that Bin Faisal contacted Ronaldo after the game, asking him about the level of officiating in the Saudi Pro League. The Saudi Sports Ministry has now dismissed the claims as a spokesperson said (via Arab News):

"There's no truth to the rumors circulating about any contact between HRH and the Minister of Sport and the Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. What is being talked about in this regard is completely untrue."

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, lost the Saudi Super Cup semi-final to Al-Hilal. Salem Aldawsari (61') and Malcom (72') scored two brilliantly worked team goals for Jorge Jesus' team.

Al-Alami had a goal ruled out in the first half. Otavio's effort ended up in the back of Yasinne Bono's net. While Ronaldo didn't touch the ball, he was flagged offside just before Otavio's finish.

Sadio Mane eventually pulled one back (90+9') for Luis Castro's team, which ultimately turned out to be a consolation.

Luis Castro reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card

Cristiano Ronaldo's red card ended the slimmest chance Al-Nassr had to make a comeback in the dying stages of the Al-Hilal game. Luis Castro reacted to the incident after the game.

The Portuguese coach defended his talismanic striker, claiming that Ronaldo has been continuously provoked and also stated that Albulayhi acted. He said (via CristianoXtra):

"It's difficult to talk about the Ronaldo red card and we saw several clips earlier in the season in which Ronaldo was provoked and after seeing some of the pictures, Ronaldo didn't do anything to deserve to be sent off, and the opposing player acted."

Expand Tweet

As a result of the defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals, Al-Nassr are likely to finish the season without an official silverware.

Poll : Was Cristiano Ronaldo's red card deserving? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion