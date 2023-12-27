Savage dig at Lionel Messi racks up over 40k likes on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo's Conor McGregor caption challenge to fans

A fan's comment on social media has garnered over 40,000 likes after he took a savage dig over Lionel Messi on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Instagram post with Conor McGregor.

Last Saturday (December 23), Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo attended the Saudi Arabian boxing show titled 'Day of Reckoning', where he was joined by the likes of former UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

After the event, the Portuguese took to Instagram and uploaded a picture, where he and McGregor can be seen laughing together.

In the caption, Ronaldo presented a challenge for his fans by writing:

"Best caption wins!"

However, it seems like we already have a winner. The top comment on the post has garnered more than 47,000 likes as it's a sarcastic dig over former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The comment read:

"When they said Messi is better than Ronaldo."

Comment on Ronaldo's Instagram post

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a topic of heated arguments within the world of football. Last year, when Messi guided Argentina toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup, some fans claimed that the Inter Miami forward had completed football, while a few still backed his arch-rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to end 2023 as the top scorer over the likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January, earlier this year from Manchester United, and since then, the Portuguese forward has emerged as the lynchpin of the Saudi Arabian side.

With a brace against his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad on December 26 (Thursday), Ronaldo became the year's top goal-scorer with 53 goals. Before that, the Portuguese forward was behind Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who both scored 52 goals each in 2023.

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 23 goals and 11 assists for Al-Nassr across different competitions. Moreover, he's also leading the race for the top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 19 goals.

Al-Nassr is currently in the second spot in the Saudi Pro League with 43 points in 18 matches, behind Al-Hilal, who have accumulated a lead of seven points at the top.