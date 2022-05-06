“Saw far better players than him not get a perfect send-off” – Gary Neville reacts to Jesse Lingard situation at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has reacted to the ongoing debate over the club's treatment of Jesse Lingard. The 29-year-old is set to depart Old Trafford this summer with his contract expiring.

Lingard was an unused substitute in United's 3-0 victory over Brentford on May 2, which means he was not given an Old Trafford farewell.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended the decision not to bring Lingard on during the win.

However, many have taken issue with the fact that the English forward did not get a proper send-off as has been at the club for nine years. In that time, he has scored some vital goals including an FA Cup winner.

Lingard's brother took to social media to vent his frustrations over the Red Devils' treatment of the attacker.

Jesse Lingard's brother Louie Scott on Instagram last night

However, Neville believes that there has been an overreaction to the way in which Lingard's departure has been handled. He has chosen to defend Manchester United in the midst of the ongoing debate stating on Twitter:

"I don’t get the Lingard fuss at all. I saw far better players than him not get a perfect send off. He wants to leave, he wanted a free transfer. He’s got it. Move on."

Gary Neville



"On game day against Chelsea he contacted me and asked me to release him from the game and the training session." Ralf Rangnick discusses his decision not to play Jesse Lingard in #MUFC's final game at Old Trafford after comments were made by the player's brother.

"I don't get the Lingard fuss at all. I saw far better players than him not get a perfect send off. He wants to leave, he wanted a free transfer. He's got it. Move on."

Manchester United have encountered a difficult season that has seen them exit all cup competitions. Rangnick's men are set to miss out on Champions League qualification as they are currently sixth in the table. They are five points off of fourth-placed Arsenal with two games remaining and have also played two games more than the Gunners.

United's treatment of Lingard has been another chapter in what has been a season of unrest at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard leaves Manchester United under bitter circumstances

Lingard is heading out of the Old Trafford exit door.

It has not been the fondest of goodbyes for Jesse Lingard at Manchester United. The Red Devils forward came up through the club's youth ranks, spending time out on loan to gain valuable first-team opportunities. He would show glimpses of his talent when given chances in the Red Devils' lineup.

However, it wasn't until he moved to West Ham United on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 season that Lingard made fans take notice of his ability. The winger excelled under David Moyes, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists in 16 appearances for the Hammers during his loan spell.

United were expected to cash in on the winger last summer, with just a year left on his contract. The club, though, decided to keep hold of the forward and Lingard has struggled for game time in his final season at Old Trafford.

The winger has made 22 appearances this season, scoring two goals and contributing one assist.

