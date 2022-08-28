“Say what you want about him, but I absolutely love the lad” - Arsenal fans hail 24-year-old star with ‘character’ after stunning comeback win over Fulham

For the first time this season, Arsenal were truly tested to the limit in the Premier League by visitors Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, August 28. However, with the wind in their sails after securing three consecutive victories, Mikel Arteta's men stood up to the challenge and secured a 2-1 victory, their fourth in a row.

The headline-maker of the game was arguably Gunners centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who went from zero to hero in a span of just 30 minutes. Arsenal were the dominant side in the first-half, although they went into the dressing room at half-time with the score tied at 0-0.

However, a sloppy moment from the Brazilian in the second-half released all the pressure the home side had maintained on the Cottagers. Gabriel was caught sleeping on the ball in his own box and Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic bullied him to claim possession of the ball.

The Serbian calmly beat Aaron Ramsdale to send his team in front in the 56th minute as the Brazilian covered his face with his shirt in embarrassment. However, his moment of redemption wasn't far away, and when it arrived, he claimed it with both hands.

With the score deadlocked at 1-1 and a thrilling last few minutes left in the game, Arsenal attacked from the corner. The Fulham box was crowded as a swinging corner from Gabriel Martinelli arrived in the 85th minute and Bernd Leno threw himself to claim the ball.

It turned out to be a bad decision as the ball hit William Saliba and fell into the Brazilian centre-back's path, who put the ball in an empty net to rectify his earlier mistake and put his team in the lead. He celebrated with huge relief and got the whole stadium on their feet.

It wasn't just the Emirates crowd that applauded Gabriel's fighting spirit. He earned some well-deserved laudits on Twitter as well.

Here are some reactions:

Martin Odegaard growing into the captain's role at Arsenal

It has become a characteristic of Mikel Arteta's young and energetic side to start games at a high tempo and put the opposition under pressure from the first whistle. This game was no exception, as the Gunners started brightly and were particularly dominating the right flank.

Captain Martin Odegaard, who scored a brace in the previous game against Bournemouth, started this one in great form as well. He distributed the ball with great poise and was the primary operator in terms of creating chances.

The Norwegian combined well with Bukayo Saka and Ben White on the right-flank and played some great defense-splitting and diagonal passes.

Even when the Gunners went down in the second half, he kept his composure and kept pulling the strings from the middle of the park and eventually influenced the game.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Arsenal have won each of their first four games of a Premier League season for only the third time, after 2003-04, when they went on to win the league, and 2004-05 when they finished runners-up. Building. 4 - Arsenal have won each of their first four games of a Premier League season for only the third time, after 2003-04, when they went on to win the league, and 2004-05 when they finished runners-up. Building. https://t.co/oPxdG3e4Ee

Just eight minutes after Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead, the Arsenal captain linked up well with Saka and unleashed a strike at goal.

For all the great work he did this afternoon, luck seemed to favor him on this occasion, as a deflection helped him score his third goal of the season. The Arsenal midfielder was later handed the man of the match award.

