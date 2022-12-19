“Say what they want, you are and will be the best” – Luis Suarez writes heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup win

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez wrote a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday (December 18).

La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties as Messi crowned his final appearance in the competition with the trophy.

He was on target twice from open play as both teams played out a pulsating 3-3 draw after 120 minutes before scoring in the shootout too.

The Argentina captain was awarded the Man of the Match. He also the Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament with seven goals and three assists.

More importantly, though, the 35-year-old completed his trophy cabinet by adding the FIFA World Cup, the only title that was missing from his illustrious career.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LIONEL MESSI FINALLY GETS HIS WORLD CUP! LIONEL MESSI FINALLY GETS HIS WORLD CUP! 🐐🏆 https://t.co/wVAl6C3xcb

Tributes poured in from all around the world as the Paris Saint-Germain ace was hailed as the greatest player of all time, including by his former teammate Suarez.

The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker lost out in the group stages without scoring a goal with Uruguay. However, he made sure he wished his dear friend after his glory.

Sharing a picture of Messi with the World Cup trophy, Suarez wrote on Instagram:

"Congratulations my friend! 🏆

"SOS WORLD CHAMPION 🤯

"Let them say what they want, you are and will be the best 🐐"

Messi put Argentina in front from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute before Angel di Maria doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

The reigning Copa America champions were cruising to a comfortable victory with France looking below-par. However, Kylian Mbappe scored a quickfire brace to level the scores out of nowhere late in the game.

Messi then restored Argentina's lead in the 108th minute. However, Mbappe spoiled the party once more with another penalty to bring up his hat-trick with just two minutes of extra time remaining.

Both players then led their teams out in the shootout and successfully converted their spot-kicks. Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni's miss, however, allowed Gonzalo Montiel to seal it for Argentina with the decisive penalty.

This was their first FIFA World Cup title since 1986.

Lionel Messi on the top of the world after FIFA World Cup glory

Having now got his hands on the last remaining title, Messi is understandably at the top of the world right now.

For a long time, it was debated if he was the undisputed GOAT, but after the FIFA World Cup win, all debates were arguably effectively settled.

Messi has now achieved every major trophy in his career with club and country, and there's nothing more he can do.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes