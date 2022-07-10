"Says a lot about my past" - Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes reveals heartwarming reason behind preferred #8 kit 

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has revealed why he swapped his shirt number from #18 to #8 ahead of the new season. He stated that he has history with the number as his father also used the number #8 when he played.

The Portugal international has been a revelation at Old Trafford since his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2020. He has scored 50 times and provided 38 assists in 126 appearances for Manchester United.

Having previously worn #18 for United, Fernandes has now taken the #8 shirt from the recently departed Juan Mata. The 27-year-old previously donned the number at Sporting and Udinese.

Fernandes told Manchester United's official website:

“That shirt means a lot [to me]. There is a history behind that [number] because my father, when he used to be a player, he was playing with a number eight."

He added:

“He quit from football because he had an offer from work, and obviously at that time for me and my brothers and for all the family it was better that he had proper work than [to] keep playing football.”

The attacking-midfielder also discussed the sacrifices his father made for him to live his dream, as he proclaimed:

“[The number eight] is the number he was using for two years. Because it was also his dream [to be a footballer], it makes my dream a little bit of him.”

Fernandes also revealed the meaning of the "BF8" tattoo on his arm, as he explained:

“The B is the last name of my mum, Borges, and the F is the last name of my father, Fernandes. The eight is the day of my birthday! So this number eight says a lot about me, says a lot about my family, says a lot about my past and that's why I like to use [it]. And that's why it's my preferred number."

Bruno Fernandes sends hilarious message to former Manchester United teammate Juan Mata

Following eight years at Manchester United, Spanish international Mata left Old Trafford this summer after the expiration of his contract. Fernandes then wasted no time in picking his shirt number.

The Portugal star sent a tongue-in-cheek reply on Instagram to Mata after the veteran commented on the number change. As quoted by The Manchester Evening News, Mata stated:

“I know you’ve been wanting this number since day one… enjoy it now… I miss you too."

In response, Fernandes re-shared it to his own Instagram story and wrote:

“I was happy with the 18 if you’d have stayed at the club, but because you’re not and so to (not) miss you that much, I kept your number with me.”

