"Scaloni is a genius" "Redemption day" - Fans lose their minds as 'clutch' Argentina attacker earns surprise start against France

Argentina fans are delighted that Angel Di Maria will start in their FIFA World Cup final encounter with France.

La Albiceleste face Les Bleus today (18 December) with World Cup glory at stake.

Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup for the clash at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar has been released.

Di Maria, 34, has made a vital return to the starting XI, much to the joy of Argentine fans.

The Juventus winger had been dealing with a muscular problem and was left on the bench for Argentina's victories over Australia and Croatia.

He managed an eight-minute cameo off the bench in the quarter-final victory over the Netherlands.

However, Scaloni has opted to start the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker in the side.

He has made four appearances during the FIFA World Cup, contributing an assist.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez starts in goal, with Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Marcos Acuna in defense.

Di Maria is joined in midfield by Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister. Lionel Messi leads the line alongside Julian Alvarez.

Argentina are eyeing FIFA World Cup glory for the third time in their history against the reigning world champions.

Fans are enthused by Di Maria's selection, and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Argentina's Di Maria spoke glowingly of playing alongside Messi before the FIFA World Cup

Di Maria is proud to play alongside Messi.

Di Maria was in a buoyant mood ahead of the FIFA World Cup regarding his team's chances in Qatar.

Many were putting Argentina's chances of winning the tournament upon the shoulders of Messi.

The iconic forward has delivered, bagging five goals and contributing three assists in six appearances.

He is a likely candidate to win the Golden Ball for his performance during the competition and is also the joint-top scorer with Kylian Mbappe.

Di Maria lauded Messi before the tournament as being an alien and reflected upon playing alongside his longtime teammate.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"For me, being by Leo's side is everything. He's the best in the world, an alien, and I won't get tired of saying it,' he said. 'And I'll say it again: playing with Leo is the best thing that happened to me in my career."

He added:

"I always try to connect with him, look for him, but also understanding that, although he can solve the play, you don't always have to give it to him. Or you have to think about when it should be given."

