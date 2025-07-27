"Scam 400mil from Saudi while we can", "He’s slacking!" - Barcelona fans unhappy with star despite 3-1 win against Vissel Kobe

By Silas Sud
Modified Jul 27, 2025 13:10 GMT
Barcelona fans have reacted on X
Fans criticized Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal on X (formerly Twitter) after he struggled to make an impact during their 3-1 pre-season win over Japanese side Vissel Kobe. The two sides locked horns in a pre-season friendly at the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe on Sunday, July 27.

The Blaugrana broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute via Eric Garcia's close-range strike. However, Vissel Kobe leveled the scores 10 minutes later after Taisei Miyashiro found the bottom-left corner following a rapid counter-attack. Barcelona rallied together in the second half and secured an impressive 3-1 win following goals from Roony Bardghji (77') and Pedro Fernandez (87').

Lamine Yamal played the first 45 minutes, donning the No. 10 shirt. However, the 18-year-old performed poorly, creating one chance and landing zero shots on target from an attempted three.

Moreover, he completed zero dribbles from six attempts, failed to deliver any accurate long balls from an attempted three, and won just one ground duel out of seven (14 percent win rate).

One Barcelona fan expressed his frustration, posting:

"Lamine Yamal needs to sit tf up. He’s slacking!!!!!"
Another fan demanded Yamal's sale to the Saudi Pro League:

"Scam 400mil from saudi while we can."
Other fans reacted below:

"Yamal can't hack it vs Yakuza members," one fan commented.
"Take the number 10 back from him," another demanded.
"He’s been missing since Ronaldo humbled him," one fan stated.
"He's following Ansu Fati's footsteps I'm already there," another chimed in.
"One-sided dribbler, we've seen him. He's finished, done, and dusted," one fan typed.
"I was very nervous" - Barcelona youngster Pedro Hernandez makes honest admission after scoring on debut against Vissel Kobe

Barcelona attacking midfielder Pedro 'Dro' Fernandez admitted that he was extremely nervous ahead of his debut for the senior team during their 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe. The 17-year-old also credited Hansi Flick and his teammates for maintaining their belief in him.

Fernandez replaced Marcus Rashford in the 78th minute and made an instant impact, netting a wonderful goal from long range nine minutes later. The La Masia graduate was all smiles after the game, stating (via Barca Universal on X):

"It was my first match with the best club in the world, and I was very nervous. Talking with Hansi calmed me down a bit, my teammates… I’m grateful for their confidence!"
After getting their first win of the summer, Barcelona will next face FC Seoul in a friendly on Thursday, July 31.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 27, 2025, at 6:10 PM IST. They are subject to change.

About the author
Silas Sud

Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

Edited by Silas Sud
