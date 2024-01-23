“Scared of the Messi test” - Fans react as Al-Nassr cancel China tour due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury

Fans online have reacted to Al-Nassr postponing their China tour due to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury. Some fans have hinted that Ronaldo is not ready to play against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

For the unversed, the reaction for this comes from the scheduled friendly set to take place on February 1 between Inter Miami and Al Nassr at the Kingdom Arena. This was supposed to take place post their China tour.

With reports stating (South China Morning Post) that Ronaldo could miss upto three weeks of football, Messi fans have reacted saying that the Portuguese forward is not ready to face the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in Al-Nassr's China Open was in doubt after he was barely seen in the Saudi Pro League side's training pictures. Moreover, the former Manchester United forward was seen with a tape on his left calf in video.

The Portuguese forward then revealed that he won't be able to participate in the China tour. As a result, Al-Nassr's winter tour has now been postponed.

He said (via the CR7 Timeline):

"I am very sorry to inform you that the Al Nassr Winter Tour will be postponed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury

The organisers of China Open then said:

"I am very sorry to inform you that the Al Nassr Winter Tour will be postponed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury."

As soon as the news was revealed on social media, football fans flooded the comments section with unique responses. Some fans stated that Ronaldo wants to avoid playing against Lionel Messi while a few backed the Portuguese forward and hoped that his injury is not too serious.

“Scared of the Messi test” one fan commented.

"The only man unlucky to come during the Era of Lionel Messi." Another user wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions.

Some fans stated that Ronaldo don't want to face Messi:

A few users stated that Lionel Messi more popular then Ronaldo:

Some fans backed the Portuguese forward:

Luis Castro's Al-Nassr played their last game against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on December 30 (Saturday).

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate can join him at Al-Nassr: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is reportedly looking forward to signing Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka to bolster their defence. According to the Telegraph, the Saudi Arabian side have shifted their attention to the Englishman after their £20 million offer for Emerson Royal was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils recently triggered the option of a one-year extension in Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract, which means his deal will now run till 2025. Wan-Bissaka joined United in July 2019 from Crystal Palace for a reported transfer fee of €55 million.

Since making the move, the Englishman has made 177 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging two goals and 13 assists. This season, he has made 13 starts from Erik ten Hag's side, and has missed a few games due to a hamstring injury.