Schalke hopeful of acquiring Divock Origi as a part of Ozan Kabak deal with Liverpool: Reports 

According to The Telegraph, Schalke believe Liverpool will make a bid for Turkish defender Ozan Kabak in January and will reportedly ask for Divock Origi to be included in any deal.

Liverpool have been suffering from a massive injury crisis in recent weeks, which has seen many of their senior players ruled out for lengthy periods. The Reds' first-choice center-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have both been ruled out with long-term injuries.

Joel Matip and Fabinho have been impressive in the absence of Gomez and Van Dijk but have also been suffering from injuries in recent months. Liverpool are desperately short on back-up options in defense and will use the January transfer window to add depth to their squad.

The Reds have been linked with moves for the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Ben White, and Conor Coady in recent months, but have reportedly set their sights on Ozan Kabak.

Divock Origi has been on the fringes of the Liverpool squad

Kabak has been one of Schalke's standout players in recent years and is thought to be valued at £22 million, although including Origi in the deal to sign Kabak could see Liverpool pay a smaller sum.

Origi was an unused substitute in Liverpool's 7-0 victory against Crystal Palace at the weekend. The Belgian has made just two appearances as a substitute for the Merseyside club in the Premier League this season.

Origi has been a loyal servant to Liverpool since joining the club in 2014 despite spending two years on loan at Lille and Wolfsburg during his six years as a Liverpool player.

The 25-year-old has proven himself to be a big-game player, with Jurgen Klopp labelling him 'exceptional' last year. Origi will forever be remembered as a cult hero at Liverpool for his brace against Barcelona in their 4-0 victory over the Catalans at Anfield.

Liverpool, however, have a wealth of options in attack. The Merseyside club added to their options up front this summer by signing Diogo Jota from Wolves. At 25, Origi still has a lot to offer and could be an asset for a team such as Schalke, who are currently in a state of turmoil.

Schalke are in last place in the Bundesliga and are yet to win a game this season after thirteen league games. The German side are desperately short of goals and could do with a top-quality forward like Origi.