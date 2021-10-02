Schalke vs Ingolstadt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will host FC Ingolstadt at the Veltins Arena in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday and the Royal Blues hope to continue their rise up the table.
Dimitrios Grammozis’ side picked up an impressive win at Hansa Rostock in their previous game, and are closing in on the top three places in the league table.
Schalke will be favorites for the clash against Ingolstadt, who are rock bottom following their poor start to the season.
Ingolstadt have lost six of their eight games so far this season and will need to put in a special display to pick up a win against Schalke at the Veltins Arena.
Schalke vs Ingolstadt Head-to-head
The head-to-head record between the two sides is even as both have won the fixture once. Two games have ended as draws.
All their clashes have come in the Bundesliga, with the previous meeting coming back in 2017 when the game ended 1-1. Ingolstadt’s last and only win against Schalke came more than five years ago in 2016.
Schalke form guide: L-W-W-L-W
Ingolstadt form guide: D-W-L-L-L
Schalke vs Ingolstadt Team News
Schalke
Marc Rzatkowski is still not fully fit and is not expected to make the matchday squad. Salif Sane and Danny Latza continue their recovery from their respective injuries.
Michael Langer is set to undergo surgery and will be unavailable for a while. Blendi Idrizi is unavailable, while Victor Palsson is still suspended.
Martin Fraisl was in goal against Hansa Rostock, and he is expected to continue ahead of Ralf Fährmann.
Injured: Salif Sane, Danny Latza, Blendi Idrizi
Unavailable: Marc Rzatkowski
Suspended: Victor Palsson
Ingolstadt
Stefan Kutschke, Caniggia Elva, Marc Stendera, Marcel Gaus, Yassin Ben Balla, Jan-Hendrik Marx, Jonatan Kotzke are not expected to feature due to injuries.
Injured: Stefan Kutschke, Caniggia Elva, Marc Stendera, Marcel Gaus, Yassin Ben Balla, Jan-Hendrik Marx, Jonatan Kotzke
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Schalke vs Ingolstadt Predicted Lineups
Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura; Dries Wouters; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde
Ingolstadt Probable XI (4-4-2): Fabijan Buntic; Dominik Franke, Nils Röseler, Tobias Schröck, Maximilian Neuberger; Merlin Röhl, Denis Linsmayer, Filip Bilbija, Christian Gebauer; Patrick Schmidt, Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Schalke vs Ingolstadt Prediction
New Ingolstadt coach Andre Schubert has barely had any time to instill his tactics into the players, so expect a disjointed team against Schalke.
If the Royal Blues are able to get Simon Terodde into the game, they should be able to pick up the three points as he is a man in form.
Prediction: Schalke 2-0 Ingolstadt
