Schalke vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke will host fellow strugglers Koln in what will be a relegation six-pointer in the Bundesliga this Wednesday.

Only five points separate the two teams heading into the game.

Christian Gross’ side were beaten by a Luka Jovic-inspired Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, and slumped to the bottom of the league table after the defeat.

Koln, meanwhile, failed to find the back of the net for the fifth game running in the league, but picked up a hard-earned draw against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Schalke won their first home game under new manager Christian Gross, and the fans will hope the Royal Blues can make it two home wins in a row.

🗣️ "Wednesday's game is really, really important."



Ralle speaks about #SGES04 and our next game against Köln ⤵️#S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 18, 2021

Schalke vs Koln Head-to-head

Schalke have a good record against Koln. In previous Bundesliga meetings between the two sides, Schalke have won 18 and lost 10, with 15 games ending even. In recent times, though, Schalke haven’t done well against Koln.

The Royal Blues are winless in their last five home meetings against Koln, and Markus Gisdol’s side will hope that run continues on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Schalke form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Koln form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Schalke vs Koln Team News

Schalke

Omar Mascarell is back for Schalke, and is in line to feature after making the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. The Spaniard’s passing ability in midfield will be a boost, but it remains to be seen if he will start.

Alessandro Schopf is expected to be back, and could get some minutes off the bench. Salif Sane and Nassim Boujellab's participation remains in doubt, while Steven Skrzybski and Goncalo Paciencia are still recovering from their injuries.

Injured: Steven Skrzybski, Goncalo Paciencia

Doubtful: Salif Sane, Nassim Boujellab

Suspended: None

Koln

Markus Gisdol has already revealed that he expects everyone who played in the draw against Hertha Berlin to be available. The manager is unlikely to make any significant changes to the team.

Florian Kainz and Sebastian Andersson are the only two players who are not expected to feature as they recover from their knee issues. Anthony Modeste came off the bench in the last game, and he could get a start.

Advertisement

🎙 Gisdol: I assume that all the players who were available on Saturday will also be able to play on Wednesday. #effzeh #S04KOE pic.twitter.com/NUn2ZTvSUG — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 18, 2021

Injured: Florian Kainz, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Koln Predicted Lineups

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fährmann; Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac; Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar; Amine Harit, Alessandro Schopf, Mark Uth; Matthew Hoppe

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Timo Horn; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Sava-Arangel Cestic; Marius Wolf, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Jonas Hector; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ondrej Duda; Anthony Modeste

Schalke vs Koln Prediction

Schalke managed to stay in the game against Eintracht before Luka Jovic’s brace condemned them to another defeat.

Christian Gross’ side have managed to score some goals of late, and that could be the deciding factor against Koln, who just can’t seem to find the final pass. We predict a home win for Schalke.

Score prediction: Schalke 1-0 Koln